Thank You For A Dog's Day Out

Editor:

Pets and their people had great fun at A Dog’s Day Out recently at Pet Club in Payson. There were demonstrations and vendors and loads of giveaways. The dog show featured lots of cute dogs, some in costume, some doing tricks and some trying to be vocalists. The event was sponsored by the Lioness Club of Payson and PAWS, (Payson Area Woofers Society).

Many words of appreciation need to be sent to so many who donated time, energy.

The major thank you goes to Rocky and Pet Club and her crew who spent days moving equipment to make room for the event. Rocky secured tons of treats and food samples, which were given to everyone as well as great pet nutrition information.

Blaine and Lee from KRIM were there playing music and providing a much-needed PA system.

Ed Enos from PostNet and Lee Rejsa from KRIM were the awesome judges for the show. They made sure that everyone received a ribbon and was recognized.

A special note of thanks go to the following who made the day very special: Tender Loving Care Vet Services, Indian Fry Bread, Gila County Pet Salon, Gila County Animal Control, Rene Reeve Pet Sitting/Agility, Photographer Megan Reed, Anytime Fitness, Denny’s, 260 Cafe, U-Turn, Rim Country Lanes, Pizza Factory and GymoAZ Outdoor News.

Sincere thanks to all and to all of those who attended and enjoyed the day with their dog.

All proceeds benefited Leader Dogs for the Blind.

Christy Powers