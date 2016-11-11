Tragic Death Of An Officer

Editor’s note: We are reprinting here an editorial written by our sister publication, the White Mountain Independent following the death of Show Low Police Officer Darrin Reed.

On Election Day, something else brought us together.

The election took a backseat this week with the somber and incredibly tragic news of Show Low Police Department officer Darrin Reed’s death.

Reed responded to what seemed like an ordinary drug-related call at Days Inn in Show Low on Tuesday afternoon.

But when he arrived, something went awry.

Daniel Erickson, 36, allegedly shot Reed. He was taken to the hospital and later died.

Darrin, 50, was a law enforcement veteran and was set to retire in February.

After his passing, the community posted countless comments on Facebook about the kind of person he was. They told how he was a great police officer and a family man.

We grieve for his family.

For those who have commented on social media telling how Darrin touched their lives.

For his fellow officers.

For the large brotherhood of police officers who are mourning his loss, whether they knew him or not.

For the White Mountains.

It’s difficult for many of us to appreciate the unease families of law enforcement officers go through when they put on their badge each morning to serve and protect our communities.

As of Nov. 2, there were over 50 officers killed in the line of duty in the United States. An incredibly sad statistic.

Darrin Reed died serving his community.

His murder was senseless and didn’t have to happen. It hurts.

But Darrin Reed did not die in vain, and the message of his life will not be forgotten.