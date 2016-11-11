Veterans Day Ceremonies Start At 11 A.M.

Veterans Day, today, Friday, Nov. 11, a program by the Payson Patriotic Events Committee takes place at the Payson High School Auditorium at 11 a.m.

The program includes speeches, special tributes and music.

Chairman of the committee, retired U.S. Marine Corps Colonel Bill Sahno opens the program. His welcome is followed by comments about the Veterans Memorial in Green Valley Park; the presentation of colors; the national anthem; invocation; announcing the program’s theme; and opening remarks from Payson Mayor Kenny Evans.

The opening portion is followed by a special presentation by Darlene Daniels and the “Little People” — a program by youngsters to honor veterans.

Guest speakers will take the stage next. Music from the Payson Choral Society follows, with a tribute to the U.S. Navy afterward.

Veterans Day Bingo

Payson Helping Payson will host a special Veterans Day Bingo today, Friday, Nov. 11 at the Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St.

There will be double the normal payouts on all regular games, with at lest $20 awarded. Refreshments are also available, 25 cents for a hot dog or $1 for a hot dog, chips and drink.

Doors open at noon and play starts at 1 p.m.