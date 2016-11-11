The Wall: Defense Answers The Call

Trey Glasscock and Korben White looked at each other, with four years of hard work and sacrifice resting on the next play -- a do-or-die stand against one of the best teams in the state.

The Payson High defenders readied themselves for the snap, determined to redeem a heartbreaking season of missed opportunities.

The snap. They charge the quarterback. Under pressure, Snowflake’s Trey Schneider let the football fly.

But down field, the Longhorn secondary waited to take advantage of the hurried throw. Payson’s Angel Jacquez, Cameron Ross, DiAndre Terry and Julian Parker covered the Lobo receivers like a poison oak rash.

The ball hit grass several yards down field.

Incomplete. Payson ball.

One minute and 10 seconds and three Ryan Ricke kneel-downs later, years of frustration at the hands of Snowflake ended.

As did years of playoff heartache.

Thanks to a suffocating defense, Pay­son’s football team prevailed 7-6 in the opening round of the Class 3A state playoffs on Saturday against the No. 2 team in the state.

The Longhorn’s tenacious defense, which included three fourth-down stops, produced a Longhorn’s performance for the ages. Three times the confident Lobos went for it on fourth down.

And three times the Longhorns rose like a concrete block wall to stop them.

But The Great Wall of Payson was composed of flesh, blood and heart.

The Longhorn defense set the table for the brilliant, come-from-behind, fourth-quarter victory. The defense kept the mighty Lobs in check for the whole game, limiting Snowflake to its lowest point total in four seasons. That gutsy stand started on the Lobos’ first possession, when the Longhorns stopped Zach Solomon short on a fourth-and-1 run from Payson’s 38-yard line.

But the biggest stop came midway through the second quarter when Snowflake on a fourth-and-1 gamble by the Lobos on the Payson 4 yard line.

Nothing doing.

The Lobos did manage to break through Payson’s wall in the third quarter, but Glasscock blocked the extra-point attempt.

Glasscock’s heroics and the earlier goal-line stand left the game within reach in the fourth quarter when Payson’s Ricke, the senior quarterback, finally put the Longhorns in the lead on a 2-yard dive. The Kenny Ayres’ extra point made it 7-6.

Then, with the game on the line, the Lobos put the Longhorns to one final test.

Immediately after watching Payson take the lead, Snowflake drove 60 yards to put itself in a first-and-goal situation from the Payson 9-yard line.

But defensive coordinator Chris Taylor sent Payson’s heroes back to the wall.

They pressured Snowflake quarterback Trey Schneider, resulting in a holding penalty against the Lobos.

That flag, combined with a sack by Dailin Keith pushed the Lobos out of the red zone and Snowflake wound up facing a fourth-and-goal from all the way back at the Payson 33-yard line.

The Lobos didn’t convert it.

Snowflake got the ball back two more times but couldn’t cross into Payson territory. Glasscock recovered a fumbled snap to end the first possession.

But the offense stalled out, forcing the defense to once again save the day.

Once again, the Longhorns stopped the Lobos cold.

The Longhorns’ three fourth-down stops proved the key to victory. Joining Glasscock, White, Keith, Jacquez, Ross, Terry and Parker, the standout defenders included Emmerson Carr, Jeremiah Hamm, Wyatt Richardson, Sammy Bland, Carver Bonn and Brandon Moore.

Together they form The Great Wall of Payson.