Get Ready For Annual Turkey Shoot

The communities of Pine and Strawberry are home to some of the finest marksmen, hunters and shooters in Arizona.

Which means the two tiny mountain hamlets will probably be well represented at the Tonto Rim Sports Club-hosted Turkey Shoot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Jim Jones Shooting Range located just south of Payson.

Participants do not have to be members of the TRSC to compete.

Turkey Shoots were very popular decades ago in rural America, but the shoots slowly died out in the Rim Country until 2011 when TRSC member Ed Niebch helped reintroduce the tradition.

Because the events have grown in popularity each successive year since, they continue each fall on a Saturday prior to Thanksgiving.

For the upcoming event, shooters should bring their own rifle, pistol, shotgun or bow and arrows, as competition will be held with each.

Probably the most unique competition for those raised in Arizona is shooting slugs from a shotgun because it’s not popular in the state, but it is in the East and Midwest where those types of firearms are used to hunt deer.

A couple of years ago the shotgun competition at the Turkey Shoot drew surprising interest using the old Ithaca Deerslayer shotguns. Several people used and won with it.

Although the Deerslayer is a shotgun, it can be deadly accurate up to 200 yards in 4-inch groups using slugs.

Those who enter the shotgun competition will be shooting at 50 yards.

Archery will be from 25 yards; handgun from 15 yards; and rifle at 100 yards.

Shooters can enter just one competition or all four and may use any type of sights — iron, scopes or red dot.

Original turkey shoots date back to colonial days when the contest involved using live turkeys that were tied down and shot from 25 to 35 yards. If the turkey died, the shooter received it as a prize to be served as Thanksgiving dinner. Those types of shoots began to draw extreme criticism from a wary public for supposed cruelty and soon they vanished from the American scene.

Today, paper targets are used at turkey shoots.

The early types of shoots also gave rise to the military terminology of “turkey shooting” meaning catching the enemy off-guard or out-gunned to the point of being unfair.

Today, turkey shoots are held mostly in rural America. Most are to support charities like volunteer fire departments, civic organizations, scholarship programs, Boy Scouts, school groups and conservation organizations like the Tonto Rim Sports Club.

For more information, call Niebch at 602-999-3388.

Clean up days at range

On the TRSC scene, the next membership meeting is 7 p.m. at the American Legion Hall.

On the agenda is an appeal to the almost 1,000 members to turn out for the annual “Range Clean-up Days” set from 7 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Nov. 12.

Hook ’em Horns

Congratulations to coach Jake Swartwood, his fellow coaches and the players for their pulsating 7-6 state opening round win over the homestanding Snowflake Lobos.

The Horns (6-5) entered the Nov. 5 clash seeded 15th and the high flyin’ Lobos (9-2) were ranked second and had a regular win over Payson.

But on Friday night in Lobo Land, all the Snowflake hype meant nothing as the fired up PHS players eliminated the Lobos and will now move on to a state second round game against Phoenix Northwest Christian at 6 p.m. tomorrow, Saturday, Nov. 12.

Only those who have coached, played or are longtime fans of PHS football can appreciate the significance of a win over the Lobos.

The two teams began playing one another in the early 1980s and the Lobos dominated for almost 20 years, sometimes winning by 30 and 40 points.

It wasn’t unusual for Snowflake to try to run up the score in a win and Payson football was often a whipping boy.

Many of the PHS players during those years were students from Pine and Strawberry.

Looking back, especially tough defeats to absorb were the 7-0 loss in the 1986 state championship football game and 9-7 in a 1991 regular season clash.

Much to the chagrin of Longhorn faithful, Payson didn’t whip the Lobos in football until 1999 when quarterback Kyle Conway hooked up with Dusty Brockett on a fourth-down desperation scoring strike, with 3.4 seconds remaining, to lift the Horns to a 26-23 victory.

Someone once said, “A win is a win, is a win.”

Whoever uttered it, had never been a member of a Payson High team that defeated a squad from Snowflake.

For those coaches and players who suffered during those past years of Lobo dominance, beating Snowflake is more than a victory — it’s a cause for a wild and crazy celebration and a healthy dose of redemption.

Trail work continues

Pine Strawberry Fuel Reduction Trails committee members will continue the next three Saturday sessions to work on a reroute of the Pine Strawberry Trail or Trail #15.

Work days are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Saturdays of Nov. 19, Dec. 3 and Dec. 17. Volunteers should meet at the Mohawk Drive entrance, which is the county access road just to the north of 3778 Mohawk Drive in Pine.

Volunteers should also bring their own lunch, snacks and water.

School calendar

The Pine Strawberry School governing board meets from 6 to 7 p.m., Monday, Nov. 14 at the school. There will be a one-hour flag ceremony at 8:15 a.m., Friday, Nov. 18 and classes will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m. that same day.

There will be no school from Monday, Nov. 21 through Friday, Nov. 25 for the annual Thanksgiving and holiday recess.

Also, the school’s annual book fair is from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. the week of Monday, Nov. 14 through Friday, Nov. 18.

Tellabration time

Storytellers around the globe, including those in the Rim Country are gearing up for the 2016 Tellabration which brings each area’s most celebrated story tellers to delight, captivate and mesmerize audiences with their stories.

In Pine and Strawberry, the Senior Citizens affairs council (SCAF) Tellabration has been sponsor for 17 years. The next will be held Saturday, Nov. 19.

Although SCAF has not released an official agenda, the evening’s traditionally begin at 5 p.m. with a meet and greet with the storytellers, dinner is served at 5:30 p.m. and the show is at 7 p.m. Doors usually open at 6:30 p.m.

Storytelling is suitable for ages 10 years and older.

Dee Strickland Johnson, also known as Buckshot Dot, is one of the more recognized storytellers to have participated in past Pine-Strawberry Tellabrations.

Calling herself “Younger than springtime but older than dirt,” she was born in Flagstaff, but grew up on the Navajo Reservation and at one time was a Payson High School teacher.

In addition to participating in the Tellabrations, she sometimes sits in on the Pine-Strawberry fiddlers jams.

She has been an Academy of Western Artists Female Cowboy Poet of the Year and her book “Arizona Women; Weird, Wild and Wonderful” was once named Western Music Association’s Cowboy Poetry Book of the Year.

Others who have been big hits at the Tellabration include Don Doyle, Liz Warren and Doug Bland, who is a pastor in Tempe.

No word as yet if any of those will be returning for 2016 event.

The P/S Tellabrations are part of a worldwide benefit evening of storytelling designed to create a network of enthusiasts bonded together in spirit at the same time and on the same weekend.

Tellabration originator J.G. Pinkerton envisioned this international event as a means of building community support for storytelling. In 1988 the event was launched by the Connecticut Storytelling Center and has expanded across the nation, including to Pine and Strawberry.

All proceeds from the Tellabration benefit the Pine Strawberry School and the community.

Buy a brick; support the timeline

In March 2015 the Take Pride project received permission from the Pine Strawberry School Board to build a timeline on an entrance sidewalk to the cultural hall near the senior center.

Construction began a short time later and is steadily progressing, but finishing the project rests with Take Pride members selling donor bricks to help offset the cost of the timeline.

Cost for one line on a brick is $50 and for two lines it is $75. For $100, three lines will be inscribed. There is a maximum of 18 characters per line, including spaces.

Thus far, a steady stream of bricks have been sold, etched and put in place.

It’s not unusual to see locals or visitors walking the timeline with heads bowed and reading the inscriptions.

The timeline begins in 10,000 B.C. with the Paleo Indians inhabiting Arizona and continues through the war in Afghanistan 2014-15, which became the longest in American history.

There are several entries unique to the Rim Country including: 1712-15 — the Mogollon Rim named after the Spanish governor of New Mexico; 1866 — Paul and Bill Gregg become earliest settlers in Pine; 1880s — Fuller, Hunt, Lezear, Heward, Stark, Miller, Price and Patterson settle in Pine; 1881 — Pine Fort built by Rial Allen north of Hardscrabble Rd.: 1883-84 — first public school in Pine; 1926-38 — Pine High School open; 1964 — Tonto Rim SAR founded; 1967 — Largest snowfall in the Rim Country, 6 feet; 1978 — Pine Strawberry Museum opens; 1990 — Dude Fire; and 2011 — Pine Strawberry Fuel Reduction Committee begins Fire on the Rim Bike Race.

Timeline suggestions were submitted by Take Pride officers, members of the historical society, CERCA (Community, Educational, Recreational, Cultural Association of Straw­berry and Pine) and a school board representative.

“The timeline itself will have pine trees as the line (because) this area is the largest stand of ponderosa pine trees in the world,” said Take Pride president Ira Gibel.

Those wishing to sponsor a timeline brick should send a check for the amount of lines they would like to: Take Pride Project, P.O. Box 1204, Pine, AZ 85544.

Food Bank pleas

The Pine Strawberry Food Bank continues its appeal for 150 turkeys and other foodstuffs that will be distributed to needy families in our area.

Contributors may drop their turkeys at the Ponderosa Market in Pine.

Those having more than one turkey to donate should call Marti Heinert at 480-296-4337 to have them picked up.

Thought for the week

“When you get to the end of your rope, tie a knot and hang on.”