Honoring Our Heroes With Free Adoptions

Our veterans embody the very best of America ­— their sacrifice, bravery and selflessness have ensured our safety, freedom and comfort. They should be remembered with respect and honored with pride, not just on Veterans Day, but every day. All of us at HSCAZ express our gratitude for their unwavering patriotism and fearlessness. We are also thankful for the military dogs that have worked tirelessly to protect not just their soldiers, but our entire nation.

Veterans Day is an important day for all of at HSCAZ as many of us have friends and family who have served. In honor of Veterans Day, HSCAZ will be offering free adoptions on all approved applications for active military or veterans throughout the entire month of November. In addition, we will also offer 50 percent off any adoption for immediate family members of servicemen or women actively serving, as they are also sacrificing while their loved one protects us. We would be honored to have you come down to the shelter and let us help you find a companion. We have many wonderful dogs and cats at the shelter that would be privileged to go home with a hero.

Aluminum Can and Ink Cartridge Recycling

HSCAZ has discontinued our metal recycling program but we are still accepting donations of aluminum cans and ink cartridges. Please remember the homeless dogs and cats before discarding your soda/beer cans or your ink cartridges. These two recycling programs provide much-needed funds for our shelter. Ink cartridges go in the “Berger Bin” on the west side of the shelter. Aluminum cans can be recycled at numerous locations around town (the dog park, Payson Town Hall, Star Valley Town Hall, etc.) or at the shelter (605 W. Wilson Court). Because HSCAZ is a 501c3 registered non-profit, all donations are tax deductible. Please come into the shelter if you would like a receipt.

Adoption Event

Please join us at Payson PetSmart (400 E. Highway 260) for a National Adoption Weekend on Saturday and Sunday, November 12 and 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. We will have dogs available for adoption. Please call the shelter at 928-474-5590 if you have any questions.

Featured pets

Following are just two of the many wonderful pets currently available for adoption at our shelter, 605 W. Wilson Ct., open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Learn more at www.humanesocietycentralaz.org or call us at 928-474-5590.

JOJO

I guess you could call me a regular in these parts. I’ve been a shelter girl for as long as I can remember. I found a home for a brief period of time and proved how great of a companion I was; I must’ve been a real good girl because I stocked up on treats and am prepared for the winter. I absolutely love playing around in the yard and having balls to chase after. You’ll always find me eager to go on another walk; if I could I would definitely walk myself. Because of my past, I can be a bit picky when it comes to finding friends. If I just had the right laid back male dog to hang out with, that would be ideal. You wouldn’t even have to throw balls my way, we could just entertain each other. Please come and check me out, I would love to have a forever home with adults.

SHEENA

Watch out world, I’m coming up! Have you ever seen such determination from a kitty before? I won’t let my missing limb slow me down! Even though I’ve been learning how to walk again, I make it look like a walk in the park. I’ve been bouncing around, wrestling my stuffed animals and making a comeback like most have never seen before. I’m still off balance but making progress day by day, so please be patient. I love smacking things with my paws, so keep yourself on the lookout if you come close while playing. I like to get down and can be a dirty player; which involves nibbling on my opponent.