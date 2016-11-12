Jimmy John’S Opens After All

After more than a year of waiting, Jimmy John’s has opened its doors in Payson, emitting those famous “free smells” of fresh baked bread in the Safeway shopping center.

Word that a Jimmy John’s was opening in Payson began in the summer of 2015 when a coming-soon sign was posted on a fence by an empty lot south of Walmart. Those plans never came to fruition reportedly due to issues with roadway improvements.

On Tuesday, Election Day, the Payson Jimmy John’s finally opened its doors in the former location of Cousins Subs, 303 E. Highway 260.

More than half a dozen workers were busy making subs Tuesday as word quickly spread around town.

Jimmy John’s claims to fame include its French bread, made daily and usually less than four hours old; and its speedy delivery.

Manager Zach Knight said bread makers are in by 5 a.m. While the store officially opens at 11 a.m., they usually unlock the doors much earlier, sometimes at 8 or 9 a.m., or whenever the bread is ready. The store also begins taking orders as early as 9:30 a.m.

Delivery costs $1 per sub. The delivery area includes most of Payson, from Payson High School east to Tyler Parkway and Airport Road south to Green Valley Parkway.

Knight said they keep the delivery area tight so they can offer “freaky fast” delivery.

The store is looking to hire a few more delivery drivers.

Menu items include $4.99, eight-inch sub sandwiches, $6.49 giant club sandwiches and $3.59 slims.

To order, call 928-474-2221 or visit www.jimmyjohns.com.

Jimmy John’s is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.