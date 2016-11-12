Lots Of Congratulations To Go Around

I’m writing this column on Election Day and I have already voted by early ballot, so I don’t have to go to Christopher Creek to vote. I haven’t heard any results yet, but by the time you read this column on Friday, you will know how our country will be going.

The weather has been delightfully warm, the sky has been so blue, hardly any clouds, and the smell of leaves is intoxicating. My mind cannot wrap around the idea that the month is November. As far as I can tell, for the next week at least, the temperatures will stay very mild. Will the cold weather hit us all at once and without warning? The good news is we are saving money on fuel, the mornings may be a bit chilly, but the day warms up to be comfortable.

Special Olympics

Jacquelin Karrys of Tonto Village and Melody Hurwitz formerly of Tonto Village with their relay medley teammates Stephany Weissert and Missy Kane brought home hard-earned silver medals in the 25-meter race. These women practiced for four months with teammates and their dedication paid off.

Shelby School

The Shelby School students and staff would like to express gratitude to those of you who donated to raise funds for UNICEF (United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund). Many of you gave change, dollars and even checks to trick-or-treating students on Halloween. All told, the school was able to raise $214.68. That will contribute to the well-being of many children worldwide who need relief very badly. Thank you.

Memorial service

For those of you who knew Dale Hanson, who passed away last September, the family arranged a memorial service for him this past Saturday at Rumsey Park. Dale was well known in Christopher Creek and he had the snowplow every winter digging out the residents. Condolences to the Hanson family.

Get well

I just learned Bobette Davis of Tonto Village I has had heart problems, which landed her at Banner Payson for a while. Bobette is now at Payson Care Center recuperating. Bobette can have visitors, I encourage everyone to drop by to say hello and to wish her well.

Birthdays

The third week in November the Snyder clan has several birthdays and all on the same day. Nov. 18 is a busy day — Chantelle Henrickson (my maiden name) and my niece, will celebrate her birthday in Berwick, Pa., then two of my granddaughters, Gatlyn Snyder of Yuma and Ashley Peterson of Iowa will blow out candles on their birthday cakes.

On Nov. 21, Hellsgate firefighter George Karrys of Tonto Village II and Jimmy “Rabbit” Stephenson of Mead Ranch share their big day. To each and everyone of you — May the coming year dump a truckload of blessings and a ton of laughs on you. Happy birthday!

Thanksgiving Day

The Double D Restaurant will be holding the annual community Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 24. Ethel and Danny Cain will be hosting the event and they tell me the turkey will be provided, and each person is to bring a dish to go with the turkey. The time will be at 12:30 p.m. and continue the rest of the afternoon. Everyone always enjoys this special time to gather and catch up on the goings-on around the community. Make sure you mark your calendar and a remember to bring a dish.

Recipe of the Week

If you need a special dish for that big Thanksgiving dinner, Rhonda Penn of Amarillo, Texas submitted her recipe for the Cookbook “Fireflies Can Cook.”

Sweet Potato Casserole

1, 40-ounce can Princella Yams, drained

1/2 cup chopped pecans

1/2 cup coconut

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup flour

1/4 cup butter

Place drained yams in ungreased 2-quart casserole or baking dish. In small bowl, combine remaining ingredients. Blend well and then sprinkle over the yams. Heat oven to 350 degrees and bake for 35 to 45 minutes or until bubbling. Makes 10 servings.