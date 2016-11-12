Market On The Move Is Stomping Out Food Waste

Get ready for a new way to get your fruits and veggies — MOM.

Actually, that’s the acronym for Market on the Move, but moms always wanted to get more fruits and veggies into their kids anyway.

Now, with the support and organizational talents of Roger Kriemeyer, and management by Joe Salas, Payson can not only get cheap produce, but keep it from ending up in landfills.

On the third Wednesday of each month, MOM will hold a veggie bazaar in the Gila Community College north parking lot near cosmetology from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“It’s first come, first served,” said Kriemeyer.

For $15, (cash only) folks can pick out 60 pounds of produce.

The produce comes from grocery stores and restaurants that would have otherwise ended up in landfills.

The 3000 Club, a nonprofit organization, redistributes the produce to food banks and programs such as MOM.

• Since 2009, the organization has saved 30 million pounds of fresh fruits and veggies from getting tossed out.

• Helped more than 460,000 families in need.

• Given produce to more than 300 food banks and agencies across Arizona and the U.S.

• Provided animal sanctuaries, animal feeding programs, and composting with the produce that can get damaged or loses its nutritional value during the MOM events.

• Taken the rest to composting.

MOM’s first distribution

Nov. 16

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

GCC North Parking Lot

Call the GCC office with questions: 928-468-8039