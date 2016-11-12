Police Investigate School Threat

Early on Election Day, Payson High School parents received a call out from Principal Brian Mabb reporting a threat against Payson High School.

In the same message, Mabb said Payson Police had determined there was no danger.

“On Monday evening Nov. 7, 2016, Brian Mabb of Payson High School was contacted by the Payson Police Dept. about a possible threat to PHS that was going to take place on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016,” said Mabb on his call-out message. “Based on the investigation by the police department, they did not find the threat as credible ... based on the information from the PPD schools in the district will run on a normal

schedule.”

Payson Police Chief Don Engler said the threat ended after police found all of the people involved.

“We started working the information a little later last evening ... by 10:30 (p.m.) we located all the parties involved,” said Engler.

Witnesses tipped off the police.

“We actually started talking to witnesses ... that overheard others talking on the phone,” said Engler.

After interviewing all involved, Engler said Payson PD has decided not to file charges.

To reassure parents, Engler as well as the student resource officer and numerous officers in unmarked cars were at the high school as students arrived for classes at 8 a.m. in the morning.

Engler said by 9 a.m. he and his officers decided it was safe enough to leave.

Based on the early morning call, many parents decided to keep their children at home because of the threat.

PHS office staff said about 160 students did not come to school because of the threat.

Holly Crump, a grandmother in town, expressed her concerns on Facebook that the threats came during a volatile election when emotions ran high.

“These highly charged times bring out the worst in any of us. Please, be vigilant and stay away from crowds, people who might be volatile, or anything that would heighten negative emotions,” she said. “Our school has already been threatened that there will be a violent attack today. Police are alerted, parents have to be nervous and I’m on pins and needles hoping my grandchildren are safe.”

As of the end of the school day, no other threats were reported.