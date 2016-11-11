Searching For Gold On The Arizona Trail

Still looking for that magical fall color, the Payson Packer C Group met on a cool Tuesday morning to head north to Pine.

The Oak Creek canyon is a favorite fall hike and we usually start from the Pine, Hardscrabble Road trailhead. This time, though, we decided to make it a one-way hike, meaning that while most everyone drove to the Pine trailhead, we and the person who agreed to be the shuttle driver, turned left in Pine at the Honey Store onto Hardscrabble Road and drove to the Oak Springs trailhead where we left his car.

This is the same Arizona Trail that hubby and I hiked this spring and where I had a case of heat exhaustion. But this time of year, it was very pleasant. The day was already comfortable enough that we were hiking in T-shirts.

We followed the southbound Arizona Trail, hiking through the mixed pine and oak forest, crossed the highway and along the rear of the ranches south of town.

About a mile and a half into the hike, we started going uphill. Then it was up, up, up. The small rainwater pond we saw in the spring, was at a low level and the meadow was fall brown. No wildflowers this time of year.

More up, up, up, at least a mile of climbing the mountain. But at the top, just over three miles from the start, we had a fantastic view of the valley that leads into the Tonto Natural Bridge. Mist was rising from the forest making it very scenic. Photos just don’t do this view justice.

From here we took the switchbacks down into Oak Creek canyon, nearly half a mile of steep downhill hiking.

Turning left, the trail took us out to the trail marker on the Oak Springs Trail. We decided to turn left and hike the half mile or so to Oak Spring, where we crossed the spring and at about 3.8 miles, went up to the meadow to have our snack.

In the meadow, there were still the little yellow butterflies flitting around a small stand of still blooming common mullein. Along the spring outflow, a line of trees grew, the thin leafy fingers of the walnut trees were a bright yellow to match the mullein. Snack finished, we began the color part of the hike.

The two miles up to Hardscrabble Road were filled with the red of maples. Every color of red from pale pink to scarlet was represented. Of course, we had to have a few pictures of us throwing leaves into the air. The trail crosses and re-crosses the dry creek bed as we wind our way up the trail, a new vision of color appearing around every corner. The fall show was just past peak. We were glad the storm hadn’t knocked the leaves from the trees.

Eventually, at six miles, we reached the road. Looking down the trail, the colors are hidden in the pines but it’s there, for those willing to venture into the canyons. You just have to go and look.