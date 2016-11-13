Conference Leads To Realization That Worship Is Rehab For Sinners

Most often when one thinks of worship, one may have memories of large choirs with various octave ranges in voice singing in harmony ... particularly and oftentimes during the Christmas and Easter season. Or the thought of the word worship means to some people the actual church service of worship ... where families attend a church building where there is singing, the Bible is preached and an offering is taken and communion is taken as a church body. When I think of worship it brings to my mind the wonderful memories of hearing my African American grandmothers inside their homes ... going about their everyday tasks as they sang the cultural spiritual songs of rich hymns. This simple daily anthem magnified as overflow residue and testifying of how the very words in the hymns were the motivation, courage, boldness and endurance of continuing day-to-day victory of survival, living in a difficult time frame.

Whatever your recollection of worship, it never occurred to me to identify it in terms of what I would say is one of its truest most holiest forms. It is biblical rehab.

I discovered this new thought last month as my husband and I had the joy of attending a conference for pastors, their wives, and any and all type of church leaders. The overall theme was worship with the specific focus of worshipping the One in which Christians worship, thus the great title: Orthodoxology.

This conference, with multiple sessions guided and assisted the audience in helping ourselves and others to glorify God and edify his people more fully. This was synonymous as a vital part of discipleship and growing others in a deeper relationship with Christ.

This phrase worship is rehab stood out when we attended the session entitled, “Gathered Worship as Rehab: Shaping our Thoughts and Desires.” The focus of this particular workshop was and is to challenge the leaders to shape the diets of guiding others in Sunday corporate worship times. Expressive and informative aspects of worship were shared as well as focusing on magnifying the Trinity: God, Jesus Christ and the Holy Spirit.

Although the topic was for corporate worship, I could not help but see how these principles would apply to me personally. We are born sinners. Our Adamic nature is our fleshly origin. It is only through the precious blood of Christ that anyone can be redeemed through Him! Praise God to the highest!

Although I was redeemed at a very young age, my heart still grieves at my Adamic nature, but in the same breath praise God for Jesus. So even I, Simone Lake, a born sinner, redeemed by God through His Son Jesus, is in desperate need of daily rehab in the form of worship to Him. Hey, once we come to the cross broken, then we need our daily biblical rehab.

Some explaining to do

So this is for the blue car of people who was looking at me as both our cars stopped at the intersection. As you looked across the way at me in my car, worship loudly blaring, hands up high waving, mouth moving in sync with the music singing, head bopping and hands strumming on the steering wheel ... Yep that was me in my rehab worship class singing with a LOUD voice praise to my Lord and King as I could feel all the yuckies of my groanings for my heavenly home, my Adamic nature, earthly disappointments, fleshly weaknesses all melt away as I focus my eyes on the Great Worshipper who is currently sitting at the right hand side of the throne next to God. His Name is Jesus.

That’s right peeps I was getting my praise on! I invite you the next time you see me, join with me in my rehab class of worship, don’t just observe, PARTICIPATE! Just lift your hands and join with me! By all means, don’t mock or deride me in my rehab class of worship on wheels, heavens no! Instead, testify in agreement with the One in whom I worship. After all, It is written: “‘As surely as I live,’ says the Lord, ‘every knee will bow before me; every tongue will confess to God.’” (Romans 14:11) so we might as well practice now for that day is coming.

Thanksgiving is fast approaching my friends. In your times of celebrations with family and friends, I encourage you to also spend time in worship. Thank God in praise by worshipping Him corporately with a Bible teaching church as well as privately and personally for all the wonderful things He has given, but particularly and most importantly for His Son the redeemer of sinners.

If you have yet to know Jesus as the One to worship, just pray and ask Jesus to show you just how to do that. Turn from your wrongdoings and offenses, acknowledge that you need a Savior and He will show you the way. Happy Thanksgiving!

About the author

Simone Lake is a Christ follower, bride of Pastor Dr. John Lake (of Church on Randall Place), Bible teacher and a passionate pray-er. A graduate of Golden Gate Theological Seminary, Simone holds a master’s degree in Theology Studies and Apologetics Certificate from BIOLA University. She is an active member of International Women in Apologetics. Founder of Deep Roots in Christ Ministries, she is a well sought after teacher and speaker of the Bible.

Visit her on: www.deeprootsinchrist.com, www.simonelake.com, http://deeprootsinchrist.sermon.net, http://womeninapologetics.com, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.