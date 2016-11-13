A Cop’S Life Can Get Really Hairy

Police work’s pretty hairy these days.

Especially in the next month on the mean streets of Payson.

Through Dec. 3, 24 Payson Police Department officers and three dispatchers are growing out their beards to raise money for a local, needy family as part of “Beards on Patrol.”

Officer Justin Deaton suggested the department participate in “No Shave November” last year to raise cancer awareness and help someone impacted by the disease have a better holiday. He wasn’t sure how the fundraiser would go over and set a goal of raising $2,500. To everyone’s surprise, officers rounded up nearly $5,000 in donations from the community.

The PPD is putting away their razors again this year and has set an even higher goal of $7,500, with all the money going

toward a Rim Country resident in need.

Officers are each raising funds and whoever collects the most money wins not only the title of best beard, but gets to decide who gets the money.

Every dollar counts as a vote.

Last year, Hansen collected the most money and picked to give the money to Young resident Mike Henderson, who was battling his second bout with cancer.

Henderson used the bulk of the money to pay off medical bills and used the rest to buy his five children Christmas gifts. Henderson is doing much better now and is even growing out his beard this year, Hansen said.

Police Chief Don Engler, who is very strict to upholding the department’s clean shaven policy, agreed to let the PPD participate in the fundraiser and again this year. He’s even growing a beard.

“Our officers are going to start looking a little shaggy,” he said. “But they’ll be clean shaven by Dec. 3.”

Bring in cash or check to the Payson Police Department front lobby in a sealed envelope with “Beards on Patrol” as well as the name of the officer receiving the votes. Donations can also be handed to officers working in the field.

Mail checks or cash to: Payson Police Department, 303 N. Beeline Highway, Payson, AZ 85541 Attn: Beards on Patrol. Make sure to write Beards on Patrol in the check’s memo line and note which officer you are voting for.

The PPD will post pictures of the officers’ beard growth through the month on the PPD’s Facebook page.

“This was a great event in the past and we hope to make it an even better event this year,” Deaton said.

The PPD will announce the receiver of this year’s donations on Dec. 3.