Longhorns Fall In Quarterfinals

A week after the No. 15 Longhorns shocked the state by upsetting No. 2 Snowflake, Payson’s underdog football team bowed out of the Class 3A State Tournament with a 31-13 quarterfinal loss at No. 7 Phoenix Northwest Christian on Saturday night.
See Tuesday’s Roundup for the story and visit www.payson.com to watch an upcoming video.
