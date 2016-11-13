Breaking News

Longhorns fall in quarterfinals November 13, 2016

Payson running back J.T. Dolinich is tackled by a couple of Crusaders in Northwest Christian's 31-13 win over the Longhorns in the Class 3A Football State Quarterfinals on Saturday, Nov. 12.

By Keith Morris

A week after the No. 15 Longhorns shocked the state by upsetting No. 2 Snowflake, Payson’s underdog football team bowed out of the Class 3A State Tournament with a 31-13 quarterfinal loss at No. 7 Phoenix Northwest Christian on Saturday night.

See Tuesday’s Roundup for the story and visit www.payson.com to watch an upcoming video.

