For Me, Teaching Science Was The Best Job On The Planet

Last week I mentioned that I wanted to be a scientist, but didn’t go to college out of high school because a counselor said a science degree was impossible for me. Why? She said I couldn’t pass some important lab courses because I was slightly colorblind.

As completely wrong as I later found out she was, her mistake was the best thing that ever happened to me. I joined the Air Force instead, became a teacher through a series of unlikely coincidences, and even became a teacher of teachers. After I retired from the Air Force, I went to college, got a degree in chemistry, physics, and biology, breezed through all those labs, taught science, and loved every minute of it.

What fun it is teaching science to kids!

An example? Take perception, something I taught to both kids and adults.

This, Johnny, you are going to love!

Perception falls into the area where pure science and psychology overlap. What is it? Let’s not waste time on fancy scientific definitions; let’s just use an example. Suppose that while you were reading this you heard a sound and you recognized it as — say — the sound of a door closing. How would you know what you heard? The answer is really amazing. Here’s how it happens:

Your ears pick up a sound.

The sound is compared to every sound you have ever heard.

You put the sound and a name together.

You “perceive” the sound of a door closing.

Think about that. Did I really mean “Everything you have ever heard?” Yes, everything! What an incredible thing it is that our brains are able to process information so fast that we usually don’t even notice a lapse between the time we hear something and the time we know what it is!

The same thing is true for sight, touch, taste, and smell too — with a slight exception for smell, which just makes it more interesting. Ever notice that you sometimes smell or taste something, but you can’t give it a name? There’s a good reason for that, but first we have to define “taste.”

You see, what you and I normally mean by “taste” isn’t what a scientist means when he says, “taste.” Scientifically, taste is something you do with your tongue, and your tongue can only taste bitter, sweet, sour, and salt. So what you and I really mean when we say, “Wow! Talk about a delicious meal!” is a combination of what your tongue told you and what your nose told you.

Ever say this? “Oh, I know what that scent is. That’s ... that’s ... doggone it, I can’t remember!” You’re not alone; it happens to everyone.

You see, the sense of smell is not located near the back of the brain like the other senses; it’s located up front. But the area where scent names are stored is in back. So every once in while we just can’t make the connection. That’s just a small unimportant fact, but like so much science it’s nice to know, isn’t it?

Perception goes far beyond that though. We unconsciously compare people we meet, things we see, or ideas we hear with what is already stored in our brains, and sometimes the result is confusing. We may like or dislike something and wonder why we feel that way. The answer is we unconsciously “perceive” the world through our past experiences.

You know what cracks me up? They’re trying to develop a “driverless car” right now, but they’re having a wee bit of trouble doing it. One of those cars recently pulled out in front of a semi and got itself smushed.

Why? They say it “... didn’t see the semi.”

Why not? “Because it was painted sky blue.”

I have news for them. It “saw” the semi all right; it just didn’t perceive it.

Frankly I wish them luck if they think they are ever going to get some computer with pea-sizer to think as well as we can.

Nope, there’s one car part they will never replace.

The nut that holds the steering wheel.