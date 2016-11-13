Trinkets And Treasures All Spruced Up

In a town full of thrift stores, Trinkets and Treasures is one of the best loved — with proceeds going toward feeding needy seniors.

But even a thrift store needs a bit of sprucing up every once in awhile.

Staff recently unveiled a remodeled Trinkets and Treasures at a grand re-opening at 512 W. Main St.

A Kids Corral area has been added along with a Bargain Barn, full of discounted items, behind the store. On the rear wall a volunteer has also painted a mural of an Old West town.

Volunteer Linda Evaro painted the entire mural by hand with a one-inch brush.

Other additions include a re-worked furniture room, sporting shed and an everything kitchen room.

On Saturday, Nov. 12, Trinkets and Treasurers is holding a Christmas Boutique Sale form 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Debbie Stephens, director of the Payson Senior Center, said all net proceeds from the store benefit Meals On Wheels. That program feeds 150 local homebound seniors and adults hot, fresh, healthy meals weekly.

Annually, the Senior Center serves more than 40,000 meals annually. The money also benefits the Center’s transportation program, which takes seniors to doctor and physical therapy appointments, the grocery store and bank.

If you would like to help, the Center is in need of volunteers at both Trinkets and Treasures and the Senior Center.

Call 928-474-3205 for more information.