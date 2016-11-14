Child Advocate Volunteers

It is not easy to become a Court Appointed Special Advocate, but the work they do is some of the most important in the county.

Dan McKeen, coordinator for CASA of Gila County, said not every volunteer position requires a polygraph exam, a background check and an oath from a judge before getting started, but that’s exactly what is asked of CASA volunteers who speak for the best interests of children in Arizona’s foster care system.

It has been difficult to recruit new volunteers, but at 9 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 17, five Gila County residents will take an oath and begin their service.

The ceremony will take place at 714 S. Beeline Highway in Payson and marks the end of 30 hours of training the individuals have completed to take on this new role. Members of the public are welcome to attend.

“This is a big day for our advocates,” said McKeen. “They’ve been through a lot of training and they are excited to get started working on their first case.

“This is our chance to say thank you to them for being willing to speak on behalf of a child in need and this is their chance to promise to do so.”

A judge appoints a CASA volunteer to a case and they spend 10-20 hours per month visiting the child involved in the case and researching what is happening in that child’s life.

They act as the eyes and ears of the court and send a report to the judge before each court hearing so the judge has complete and unbiased information to base decisions on — in addition to the reports a judge receives from child welfare professionals.

Currently, there are 12 CASA volunteers and five still in the training process. More volunteers are still needed.

There is no specific degree or experience needed to become a CASA volunteer. Volunteers must be 21 years of age or older, a U.S. citizen, and pass a thorough screening process. All training for the position is provided at no cost to the volunteer.

CASA volunteers provide a valuable service to judges and become a consistent person in the life of a child while in foster care.

There are 115 children in out of home foster care in Gila County, 58 from the Payson area and 57 from the Globe area.

Of the children in foster care in Gila County, 17 percent have a CASA volunteer.

If you are interested, visit www.CASAofGila­County.org or call 928-474-7145.