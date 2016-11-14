Community Groups Need Help For Holidays

The holidays are at hand and so is the need for extra help from the community to assist the less fortunate among us.

Calls have been issued for help in both Pine and Strawberry as well as in Payson.

The Pine Strawberry Food Bank needs at least 150 turkeys and other foodstuffs to be distributed to needy families for the holiday.

Contributors may drop their turkeys at the Ponderosa Market in Pine.

Those having more than one turkey to donate should call Marti Heinert at 480-296-4337 to have them picked up.

The Pine Strawberry Holiday Food Bank distribution for Thanksgiving is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 20, with the Christmas distribution on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Regular Pine Strawberry Food Bank distributions are held on the first Tuesday of each month.

Those struggling to put food on the table should explore the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly food stamps.

The program’s goal is to help provide healthy food to low-income families with children and vulnerable adults.

For more information, go to: https://www.benefitscheckup.org.

Turkey Tuesday

Rim Country residents are invited to donate a turkey, non-perishable food items or cash from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 22 at Bashas’ in Payson.

St. Vincent de Paul volunteers will accept the donations. Additionally donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank on or before Nov. 22. The food bank is at 511 S. St. Phillips St., Payson, it is open from 12:30 p.m. to 2:15 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Last year more than 300 turkey dinner boxes were distributed in Payson by the program, which is a cooperative effort between the Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Payson, Bashas’ and Channel 12 News. The need is expected to be greater this year.

For information, call 928-474-9104.

Elks Thanksgiving Dinner

The annual Elks Community Thanksgiving Dinner is Thursday, Nov. 24.

Volunteers should be at the lodge at 10 a.m. It is not necessary to register to volunteer.

The meal will be served open seating style this year from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Home delivery of the holiday meal will once again be available for those who cannot get to the lodge. For details call 928-474-2572. Organizers would like to have reservations for th