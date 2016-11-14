Concord Blue Biomass Plant Breaks Ground In Eagar

EAGAR — It doesn’t look like much, but it’s a start.

Concord Blue Energy broke ground last week on its long-awaited biomass plant in the Eagar Industrial Park.

The first biomass plant in Arizona — owned by Western Renewable Energy — opened in Eagar more than 12 years ago. The plant, which used local forest waste and later closed, opened during the first year of the White Mountain Stewardship Project, after the Rodeo-Chediski Fire consumed almost half a million acres and 400 homes.

Engineering for the Concord Blue plant has been completed — the only phase planned this year.

The mechanical components for the bio-generating facility will be engineered and fabricated starting this winter, according to Scott Noll, vice president of project management at Concord Blue, of Los Angeles, Calif.

The plant will use small-diameter timber and forest waste to produce electricity. The company has an agreement with the Navopache Electric Cooperative to produce one megawatt per hour of power for 20 years.

The company chose Eagar for the plant because of the ready supply of small timber and forest waste from forest thinning operations.

Jeremiah Lloyd, community development director for the town of Eagar, said having the plant move to Eagar is “crucial to expanding our economy.”

“We hope it’s the beginning of more of this type of activity in the future,” he said.

Starting next spring, site work will get underway in earnest, and some local companies will be hired as subcontractors, providing as many as 35 local jobs.

Park Energy Services, a division of Park Construction of Minneapolis, Minn., has been selected as the general contractor for construction.

The plant’s size when it is completed is still not clear. The site in Eagar is 11.95 acres.

Concord declined publicly to estimate the cost of construction for the plant, but they have received a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) loan guarantee for $5 million.

Based on Concord Blue’s decision to locate in Eagar and the hefty federal loan guarantee, the town also got a $50,000 grant from USDA. Those funds will be used to produce a master plan for the industrial park.

Using grant dollars plus $10,000 in matching funds, the town has contracted with J2 Engineering of Phoenix to develop the master plan by March.

A sawmill and a solid waste transfer station are currently located at the site, adjacent to where Concord Blue plans to build.

New, high-tech process

What makes the Concord Blue facility unique is the high-tech firing system to convert the biomass fuel into a synthetic gas, similar to natural gas. That gas will fuel reciprocating engines to create electricity.

The gas is processed with scrubbers, is very low in tar and achieves 72 percent thermal efficiency. “In terms of this kind of gasification, it is quite unique. Very few can produce the quality of syngas we can,” said Noll.

The Eagar plant will be only the second one of this type built in the U.S. The first was constructed by Concord Blue at Owego, N.Y., and went into operation earlier this year. That plant is only one-fourth the size of the plant planned for Eagar.

Concord Blue is even turning a byproduct of the firing process called biochar, into a marketable product. Biochar has value because when it is added to soil, the soil retains more moisture. It will be bagged and shipped from the Eagar plant.

Concord Blue received a Class II Air Quality Permit from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality and an Aquifer Protection Permit in February. The company says that its firing process is carbon neutral, and its plant will be a zero-discharge facility, using only ponds for wastewater.

When the plant begins production in the spring of 2018, it is projected to provide nine to 12 permanent jobs and will use 75-90 tons of chipped or pelleted wood or agricultural waste per day.