Banner Home Care Payson Honored

Banner Home Care Payson has announced that it has been named a Top Agency of the 2016 HomeCare Elite, a recognition of the top-performing home health agencies in the United States. For more than 10 years, HomeCare Elite has annually identified the top 25 percent of Medicare-certified agencies and highlights the top 100 and top 500 agencies overall.

The ranking is developed by ABILITY Network, a leading information technology company helping providers and payers simplify the administrative and clinical complexities of health care; and sponsored by DecisionHealth, publisher of: Home Health Line, The Complete Home Health ICD-10-CM Diagnosis Coding Manual and The Home Health Coding Center.

“Improving quality of care and the patient experience continue to underpin a rapidly evolving health care environment,” said Christine Lang, senior director, product management, for ABILITY Network. “At the same time tracking, measuring and interpreting data that support these efforts is becoming more complex. The 2016 HomeCare Elite winners have demonstrated the highest-quality care in their communities, which is a remarkable achievement. We congratulate Banner Home Care Payson on being one of the top home care agencies in the country.”

Tanya Schlegel-Ryden, director, Banner Home Care Payson, credits a passionate and professional staff who are focused on quality care and sheer dedication of all staff members with the agency’s ability to achieve recognition as one of the HomeCare Elite. “Our staff takes pride in what they do each and every day. The clinical and administrative staff focus on the community and the well-being of the patients we serve. We support each other and are a true team working toward the same goals,” said Tanya Schlegel-Ryden.

“We are proud to recognize the HomeCare Elite agencies for demonstrating a commitment to improving quality patient care at low costs. The clinical best practices and data tracking skills these agencies have implemented can position them for future success in government programs such as value-based purchasing and star ratings,” said Marci Heydt, senior content manager, DecisionHealth.

Winners are ranked by an analysis of publicly available performance measures in quality outcomes, best practice (process measure) implementation, patient experience (Home Health CAHPS), quality improvement and consistency, and financial performance. In order to be considered, an agency must be Medicare-certified and have data for at least one outcome in Home Health Compare. Out of 9,406 agencies considered, 2,353 are recognized on the 2016 HomeCare Elite winners list overall.