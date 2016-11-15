Coconino County’s first flu case confirmed

Coconino County Public Health Services District (CCPHSD) officials have announced the first confirmed influenza case in Coconino County this flu season. The individual, who has recovered, resides in the northern part of the county. This begins the 2016-2017 flu season in Coconino County.

“Influenza can be a serious disease. Even healthy people can get very sick from the flu and then spread it to others,” said Marie Peoples, CCPHSD chief health officer. “Getting an annual flu shot is the best way to reduce your chances of getting the flu and it can also help protect those around you from the illness.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone over 6 months old be vaccinated, but especially those who are at a higher risk of illness, including:

• Pregnant women

• Children younger than 5 years old

• Adults 65 years old or older

• Those with chronic medical conditions such as heart disease or diabetes

• People living in nursing homes or long-term care facilities

• Those caring for at high-risk individuals, including health care and day care workers

Many locations such as health care providers and pharmacies offer low-cost flu vaccines.

In addition to getting a flu shot, practicing good habits will help people maintain proper health. These simple actions can stop the spread of germs and help protect you and others from getting sick:

• Wash your hands frequently during the flu season

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth

• Avoid contact with people who are sick.

• Cover your mouth with a tissue when coughing or sneezing, and wash your hands afterward. If you don’t have a tissue, sneeze or cough into your sleeve.

• Stay home when you are sick