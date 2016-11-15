Community Almanac Tuesday, November 15, 2016

Blood drives

Rim residents have a chance to participate in any one of three upcoming blood drives.

The first is today, Tuesday, Nov. 15, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the gym at the First Baptist Church of Pine.

In Payson, blood may be donated from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7 at the old gym at Payson High School, 514 W. Wade Lane or from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 22 at the main conference room of Banner Payson Medical Center, 807 S. Ponderosa.

Jayne Peace Pyle speaks at museum

The next “Learning Local History” series will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 15 at the Rim Country Museum.

Jayne Peace Pyle will talk about the women of the Pleasant Valley War (the overlooked victims of this war) based on her book by that title. The Pleasant Valley War has been called one of the bloodiest range wars in American history.

The Rim Country Museum is located at Green Valley Park. Please come early, as seating is limited. Light refreshments will be served.

Posse raffle

Gila County Sheriffs Posse is having a raffle. There are three prizes: gift certificates to Chasin’ A Dream Outfitters in the amounts of $1,000 for third, $2,000 for second, and $3,000 for first.

Tickets can be purchased at Chasin’ A Dream Outfitters, from any posse member or call 928-979-0537.

Only 400 tickets will be sold and the drawing will be held at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Chasin’ A Dream Outfitters.

For more information, call 928-970-0537.

Payson Issues 2017

Outgoing Mayor Kenny Evans will discuss his list of 30 significant actions that will need to be addressed by the new council and Payson citizens next year at the next meeting of the Payson Tea Party from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Hwy. 260.

Learn how you can play a part in the $100 million worth of projects that will need your involvement.

All are welcome. For more information, call 928-951-6774.

Light parade, lighting contest deadlines

The deadlines to participate in the annual Payson APS Electric Light Parade and Community Holiday Lighting Contest are fast approaching.

The deadline for entry applications for the Electric Light Parade is Friday, Nov. 18 and to participate in the lighting contest entry forms must be received by Saturday, Nov. 19.

The Electric Light Parade is Saturday, Dec. 3 on Historic Main Street, Payson and the lighting contest entries will be judged Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 21 and 22.

To learn more about the light parade, contact the Payson Parks Department in Green Valley Park or call 928-472-5110. Contact the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce about the lighting contest, 928-474-4515.

Turkey Trot 5K

Payson is once again hosting the Turkey Trot 5K Saturday, Nov. 19. The event takes place at Green Valley Park, with registration starting at 8 a.m. and the race beginning at 9 a.m.

The fee is $45 per participant with medals awarded to first through third places in all age divisions, plus a turkey will go to the fastest overall runner among both men and women. Additionally a pumpkin pie will be presented to the youngest and oldest registered participant and prizes awarded for the craziest socks and best fall attire.

To learn more, call the park office at 928-472-5110 or go online to www.payson rimcountry.com.

Gem & Mineral Show

The Payson Rimstones Rock Club, Inc presents its annual Gem & Mineral Show Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19 and 20 at the Payson High School Longhorn Gymnasium.

The club is a 501 (c) 3 not for profit club; proceeds go to sponsor scholarships for graduating seniors from Payson High and to provide earth-science education to all the third-grade students in the Payson and Pine-Strawberry schools. It also purchases books for all the local libraries and provides educational materials, rocks and rock collections at its annual show.

The show will have many vendors with rocks, gemstones, fossils, lapidary equipment, jewelry and much more… plus a fluorescent display (rocks that glow!), sandstone art and beading for the kids and adults.

International Games Day

The Payson Public Library will, for the first time ever, participate in International Games Day. Games of all types — board games, electronic games, multi-players, RPG games, etc. — will be available for children of all ages, and their parents too. Try one of the games available or bring one from home to share. The event is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19.

Turkey shoot

A turkey shoot takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Jim Jones Range, hosted by the Tonto Rim Sports Club.

Participants may try their luck with a bow, handgun, rifle or shotgun. One shot is all it takes to win a turkey and each shot is only $2.

At least 40 turkeys, sponsored by Safeway, will be awarded.

For details, call Ed at 928-468-9075.

Holiday Arts & Crafts Show at casino

Randy & Rosie’s Holiday Arts & Crafts Show takes place at the Mazatzal Casino Event Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19 and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 20. The show features 50 artisans and crafters.

Turkey Tuesday

Rim residents are invited to donate a turkey, non-perishable food items or cash from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 22 at Bashas’ in Payson.

St. Vincent de Paul volunteers will accept the donations. Additionally donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank on or before Nov. 22. The food bank is at 511 S. St. Philip St., Payson, it is open from 12:30 p.m. to 2:15 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Last year more than 300 turkey dinner boxes were distributed in Payson by the program, which is cooperative effort between the Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Payson, Bashas’, Channel 12 News and KMOG. The need is expected to be greater this year.

For more information, call 928-474-9104.

Artists open house and sale in Pine

And Artists Open House and Christmas Sale is planned in Pine from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 26 by Diane Nathe and local artists at Bishop Park in Pine at The Studio, 3617 N. Hwy. 87.

The event features a wine reception from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Payson Public Library soon to have new hours

The Payson Public Library’s hours of operation will change after Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 24.

Beginning Saturday, Nov. 26, the library’s new hours will be:

Monday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Closed Sunday and holidays.

Final clothing distribution for Kaitie’s Closet

Kaitie’s Closet, Inc. is a nonprofit 501(c) (3) organization providing children’s clothing to anyone in need.



At this time there is a limited supply of gently used boys and girls clothes (sizes 6, 6X through size 14).



The organization would appreciate donations from the community between now and Tuesday, Nov. 22 for its last distribution, scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 30 at Payson Elementary School.

Organizers would like to take this opportunity to thank the community for its clothing and financial support over the past six years and 8 months. Without the help of the dedicated volunteers and community’s support there would not have been a Kaitie’s Closet.

If you have any questions, please call 928-468-1036.

Lioness food drive

The Payson Lioness Club is sponsoring a food drive the month of November. Boxes can be found at the following locations: Payson Elementary and Julia Randall schools; Uncle Herb’s; and in the Swiss Village at Verizon, Country Charm and Gerardo’s.

The collected food will go to the local food banks.