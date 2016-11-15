Dj Craig’S Images Of Birds At Green Valley Park Win In State Wildlife Photography Contest

Payson photographer Craig Miller this year won a nature photography award and two honorable mentions from the Arizona Game and Fish Department for images of eagles, egrets and osprey, mostly shot at the Green Valley Park lakes.

Miller, better known locally as DJ Craig, has spent years photographing the feathered migrants who fish the waters of Green Valley Park or stop in the course of continent-spawning migrations.

Game and Fish and Arizona Highways magazine sponsored the contest in part to collect photographs for its wildlife calendar and for Arizona Wildlife Views magazine.

The grand prize winner in the contest was Scottsdale photographer Bryan Keil, who captured the image of a coyote flipping a hapless mouse into the air and then gobbling the poor rodent on the fly.

“I was watching this coyote flipping mice, early one morning at Gilbert Water Ranch,” says Keil, who with many other photographers spends hours at the The Riparian Preserve at Water Ranch.

“I was excited about this one.” Keil, who also earned four honorable mentions in this year’s contest.

More than 180 photographers entered this wildlife photo competition, which is co-sponsored by the Arizona Game and Fish Department and Arizona Highways. Thirteen winning images are published in a full-size 2017 wildlife calendar.

Given the strength and diversity of this year’s 1,900-plus entries, the judges singled out 38 more images from 27 talented photographers for honorable mention. These are also featured in Arizona Wildlife Views magazine.

Payson’s Miller earned two honorable mentions, one for an image of an osprey and one for a snowy egret.

Arizona Game and Fish welcomes new subscribers to Arizona’s award-winning magazine about wildlife and outdoor recreation. The regular price is $8.50 for six issues (one year), but through Dec. 31, subscriptions are on sale at $7 for seven issues. They can be purchased at www.azgfd.gov/magazine

Those who subscribe by Dec. 31 will receive the calendar issue showing this year’s winners and honorable mentions.

The calendar issue is also sold at all Game and Fish offices for $3 starting in mid-November.

Top photographers

Craig Miller, Payson: bald eagle

Kathleen LaRose, Tucson: bobcat

Archie Tucker, Goodyear: bison

Yasmina Parker, Mesa: least bittern

Guy Schmickle, Sedona: black-chinned hummingbird

Tim Van Den Berg, Tucson: northern rough-winged swallow

Jole Guthery, Flagstaff: golden-mantled ground squirrel

Thomas Hansen, Phoenix: Western diamond-backed rattlesnake

Peggy Kniffin, Chandler: snowy egret

Kenneth Wayne Don, Tucson: pallid bat

Bruce Sitko, Lakeside: Gould’s turkey

Tam Ryan, Mesa: pyrrhuloxia