Eliminate The Electoral College

Editor:

At the outset of this letter, I wish to identify myself as a registered independent with no affiliation to either major political party. My perspective in an election year is addressed toward each candidate for office and their qualifications for achieving the office they seek and not their party influence. With that said, I will turn to the reason for this letter.

Per the existing procedure for electing a candidate to the office of the executive branch of our federal government, the Republican candidate is the declared winner of the current race and has every right to assume that office. This is not my concern. That concern addresses the concept of the Electoral College. It is an outdated, outmoded form of voter representation that has no place in the modern society. After the election, I have heard many people use the term “the people have spoken” and that is what prompted this response from me.

It is true that the voters have made their choices for a candidate and there was a majority vote (marginal, but still a majority). What was otherwise a fair election became, in my perspective, a failure because of the Electoral College. The majority vote simply was deemed irrelevant at the end of the day. Again, my issue is not with which party won, but with an Electoral College process that is, for all intent and purposes, a flawed procedure that has no business whatsoever in modern day governmental activity and should immediately be abolished from our election process. What happened to one party’s candidate this time could very easily happen to the other’s the next time and it would be just as unfair as it is this time.

In the future, before I support any candidate for federal office, I will question him or her, whatever way I can, in regards to their position on eliminating the Electoral College from the election process. If I receive a negative or indifferent response from him or her, I will seek out another candidate who does reflect my concerns. This will take place before I consider anything else their campaign may be addressing.

If the people are to speak their wishes and have them properly addressed, then the outcome of federal election for the office of the president must be based on the will of the people and not be set aside so easily by something as archaic as the Electoral College.

Monte McCord