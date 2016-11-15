Fire Managers Hobbled By Homes

Land managers need to burn soon — and often — if they’re going to save the forest and the communities they surround.

But rising development, shrinking budgets and fear of liability have made that increasingly hard to do.

These conclusions come from several recent studies on the role of managed fires in restoring forest health and reducing the risk of giant fires that can wipe out communities like Payson, Pine, Show Low and others.

The Forest Service continues to take advantage of weather conditions to extend the controlled burn season throughout Northern Arizona. Residents have grown accustomed to odd plumes of smoke from burning brush piles, deep into the fall.

The Payson Ranger District over the past decade has completed some 50,000 acres of thinning and controlled burns, which have created a buffer zone around most Rim Country communities in which firefighters can make a stand to stop a raging crown fire, like the Rodeo-Chediski.

Throughout Northern Arizona, the Forest Service has already dramatically increased its use of controlled burns and managed fires, as evidenced by the smoke that this week is rising from debris piles along the base of the Mogollon Rim and on up into the White Mountains.

So here’s a summary of some of the recently published studies on the dilemma facing the U.S. Forest Service, caught between the risk posed by a dangerously overgrown, drought-plagued forest and the hazard controlled burns could pose to communities lacking Firewise programs or fire-adapted building codes, surrounded by dense, overgrown forest.

Fighting fire with fire

After one of the worst wildfire seasons on record nationally, researchers from Northern Arizona University completed a study published in the journal Science on the array of factors that have frustrated the Forest Service’s effort to increase the use of controlled burns.

A century of fire suppression has created a dangerous situation, with dense tree thickets ready to explode into flames, wrote NAU Forestry Professor Pete Fule.

The Forest Service should aggressively increase the acres burned every year and work to manage rather than suppress fires in the spring and fall — and during the wet monsoon, concluded the study.

“Thinning and prescribed burning dramatically improve the chances of dry forests surviving severe fire,” said Fule. “It is not a guarantee for the future — but it can reduce risks.”

Study co-author Malcolm North, with the U.S. Forest Service, said every fire suppressed during the cool, wet months actually increases fire danger overall. “Fire suppression works like a selective force ensuring that most wildfires are escapes that occur during extreme weather conditions in fuel-loaded forests,” said North.

Moreover, a projected rise in average temperatures and more frequent droughts will make the situation even worse in coming decades, the researchers concluded.

Liability, budgets

Forest managers should manage or set low-intensity ground fires every few years in millions of acres of forest, but fear of lawsuits and lack of money inhibit effective management, according to a study by the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Services.

The U.S. government now spends $2 billion annually fighting wildfires, compared to just $239 million in 1985, according to the study. The increase in tree densities combined with the effects of one of the worst droughts in 1,000 years have dramatically increased the number of dangerous wildfires.

The study surveyed 523 public and private land managers in 13 southern states on why they don’t conduct more controlled burns to reduce tree densities. Surprisingly, the southeast with very little public land faces an even greater problem with tree density and wildfires than many western regions, with lightly managed federal lands.

Forest managers need to do a new burn every five years to maintain the benefits. However, only about 10 percent of the forest gets the necessary treatment.

The construction of private subdivisions in the midst of these overgrown forests has posed a major complication for land managers. The existence of subdivisions like those that abound in Rim Country poses the risk of serious damage or danger to the public if a controlled burn gets out of control.

People boost danger

Human beings pose the greatest danger to drought-plagued, overgrown forests in California, according to a study by researchers from George Washington University.

Computer models predicting the impact of global warming on wildfire patterns haven’t adequately considered the human factor, when it comes to things like abandoned campfires, recreation and the boundary between homes and forests. According to the study published in PLOS ONE, an online scientific journal.

The intrusion of roads, homes and people into forested areas dramatically increases the risk of a damaging fire. The presence of homes, cigarettes tossed along roadsides, power lines that blow down in strong wind all dramatically increase the risk of a wildfire, concluded the researchers.

The researchers suggested discouraging new construction in forested areas, especially the construction of homes that don’t adhere to a wildland–urban interface building code (WUI). Prescott and Flagstaff have adopted WUI codes, but Payson, Star Valley and Gila County have refused.

Between 1999 and 2011 California reported an average of $160 million annually in wildfire damage, with 13,000 homes destroyed on state lands alone. In that period, California and the U.S. Forest Service spent $5 billion on fire suppression.

The researchers used the record of fires in the past decade to create a computer model to predict future problems. The model suggested that the damage done by wildfires will triple by 2050, to an average of $500 million annually.