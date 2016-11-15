A Fungus Among Us – Can Diet Help?

There is a fungus among us — and I’m not talking mushrooms.

It’s a yeast called Candida and boy — it’s an ancient alien life form.

Hundreds of millions of years ago, this alien evolved from multi-cellular organisms into a single-celled organism. It expands and reproduces through strings of connected budding cells, which gives the fungus its weird consistency.

Sounds alien-like to me.

Remem­ber the 1950s horror movie “The Blob”? It’s a silly, hokey movie compared to what we produce today — yet, I remember watching “The Blob” as a pre-teen. It gave me the willies and nightmares dominated by this huge red blob. I woke up sure it covered my body slowly digesting it.

Ugh! Terrifying.

Now, everybody has Candida because it’s everywhere.

In fact, much of the yummiest foods use yeast, bread, beer and cheese to name a few.

But in some people, Candida — or yeast — has taken over their bodies.

In fact, I have experienced it myself, in what we call yeast infections. I’ll spare you the details, but 75 percent of women know what I’m talking about.

Recently, several older patients died from a form of Candida impervious to anti-fungal drugs, according to news reports.

When I read about this drug-resistant strain, images The Blob taking over bodies sprang to mind.

But don’t let horror movie terror take over. It takes a lot of immune suppressing diseases and hospital exposure for Candida to do that much damage — and diet can play a role in keeping Candida contained.

The University of Maryland reports Candida usually shows up as a vaginal yeast infection, thrush in the mouth or skin rashes.

More naturopathic websites report people can also experience headaches, fatigue, or brain fog.

The National Institutes of Health report that Candida can cause chronic urinary infections.

So, how does diet play a role in controlling this alien invader?

Take a clue from the yeast used to make bread. When activating yeast, directions say add sugar.

In this column, I have written many times of the perils of sugar. In this case, sugar can contribute to the overgrowth of The Blob in the body.

The University of Maryland reports studies indicate removing foods with sugar as well as avoiding foods known to have mold, another form of yeast, can make a difference.

Those foods include cheese, peanuts and alcohol.

So, there goes my favorite off the list, cheese.

The university said the research is not positive the diet helps to control Candida. The diet might just make people feel better because it’s healthy.

All I know for sure is that when I don’t eat sugar, I feel a whole lot better.

The U of M also suggested alternative therapies that include probiotics, Vitamins B (all types), C, E selenium and folate, which can bolster the immune system to help fight off the alien invader.

Essential fatty acids (oils such as evening primrose, fish oil and hemp oil), caprylic acid, an propolis also can help.

Other beneficial herbs and foods, included garlic, Echinacea, tea tree oil and pomegranate have shown benefits in the fight against Candida.

Most of all, the U of M emphasized talking to a doctor, especially if symptoms arise after using antibiotics, corticosteroids and certain types of birth control pills.

Doctors can take samples of various things or do a CT scan to determine if the infection has spread.

In “The Blob,” the heroes discover that the alien can’t stand cold, so they have it flown to the Arctic.

But the end of the “The Blob” leaves a question mark as to whether the alien will return.

Combating Candida leaves the question of its return also in limbo — because we must live with the reality that this fungus is among us.

Nachos With

Rutabaga Chips

From www.thecandidadiet.com

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes

MAKING THE RUTABAGA CHIPS

3 large rutabaga, peeled and sliced

3 tablespoons oil, such as olive or coconut (melted)

1 teaspoon salt

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Peel rutabagas, then with a sharp knife or mandoline, slice thinly. In a large mixing bowl, add rutabaga slices and oil, toss to coat evenly.

Spread slices in a single layer on a lightly oiled baking sheet, sprinkle with salt. Bake 25 to 30 minutes, flipping halfway to ensure even browning. Repeat with remaining rutabaga slices.

Transfer rutabaga chips to paper toweling to absorb excess oil. Chips will continue to crisp as they cool.

MAKING THE SEASONED NACHO MEAT

1/2 tablespoon oil, such as olive or coconut

1 pound ground meat, such as beef, bison or turkey

1 tablespoon chili powder

2 teaspoons onion powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup water

In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat.

Add ground meat and cook until browned, about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally to break up meat.

Add chili powder, onion powder, ground cumin, garlic powder, paprika, dried oregano and salt, stir to combine.

Add water, bring to a simmer and cook, uncovered, until liquid has evaporated, 15 to 20 minutes. Remove meat from heat.

MAKING THE NACHOS

Rutabaga chips (see above)

Seasoned nacho meat (see above)

Red pepper, seeded and diced

Red onion, thinly sliced

Green onion, thinly sliced

Fresh cilantro, minced

Guacamole

Plain yogurt

Place a layer of rutabaga chips on a plate. Spoon on seasoned meat mixture, top with guacamole and plain yogurt, then garnish with diced red pepper, sliced red and green onion and fresh minced cilantro.

For more information, recipes and resources regarding Candida, visit The Candida Diet website at www.candidadiet.com.