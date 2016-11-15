Gas Lines Aging, But Inspected

Payson’s network of underground, propane pipes includes a mixture of new and old pipes and has produced several explosions besides the thunderous blast that demolished a two-story apartment building on Nov. 5, according to the most recent audit records compiled by the Arizona Corporation Commission.

Some of the pipes in the ground date back 35 years, according to the audit report, prepared long before an apparent leak in an underground pipe triggered an explosion that started a fire that consumed the apartment building, injuring eight people and sending one to a Valley burn unit.

As investigators continue to sort through the debris of the apartment building, the Roundup requested records on the system. Alliant Gas, the company that owns the propane lines, bought the system three years ago from SemStream, inheriting any problems along with the system.

Audit records show Alliant Gas has complied with yearly audits and remained up to code.

The inspection records documented several earlier explosions and gas leaks and the system is made up of both newer and older pipes.

Alliant Gas would not discuss where its gas lines run through town or where the shut-off valves are located, but said its pipelines meet all regulatory requirements and the company is current on required compliance reporting.

The apartment complex that burned to the ground on East Zurich Drive was not serviced by Alliant Gas or connected to its pipelines.

The last audit conducted on the system was in June 2016.

The only issue found in that audit involved documenting inspection of service risers and meter sets for atmospheric corrosion, said Angie Holdsworth, communications manager with Arizona Corporation Commis­sion. Alliant produced documentation of inspection and maintenance over the years of the risers and meter sets and the Pipeline Safety Division found the company’s response acceptable.

The Payson Fire Department said it has responded to several calls of leaks since the explosion.

The last leak survey Alliant Gas did in the area was in March 2015.

During that survey, inspectors found no discrepancies at the explosion site. However, leaks were detected and repaired approximately 300 feet from the site, according to the ACC.

In 2008, the company reported two gas line explosions. Those occurred about 1.5 miles from the Zurich Drive explosion. Those incidents caused no injuries and no violations filed against the utility company as the ACC found the explosions did not result from any non-compliance.

Nothing linked those two incidents to one another, Holdsworth said.

Audit records dating to 2013 also show no other issues.

Regarding the age of the system, most companies replace aging pipes and equipment based on the leak history and failure rate.

“There is no set time frame that pipes need to be replaced,” she said.

There are two types of pipe in the area. One, called Adlyl-a, is roughly 35 years old. But the company replaced some of the pipes in 2007.

In the 2015 audit, the company said it planned to replace the older pipe, but did not offer a timetable.

Investigators have not yet released information on the most recent explosion, including whether it took place along a section of older pipe.

Holdsworth said Adlyl-a pipe was commonly used nationwide until it was discontinued in the 1980s.

Alliant Gas services 7,173 customers in Payson and 1,283 in Page, according to its 2015 annual report. The majority of those customers are residential.