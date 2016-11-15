Loss At Nw Christian Ends Magical Season

PHOENIX — Some managed to hold back the tears.

Others simply couldn’t.

Playoff losses hurt.

Oh, do they hurt — especially for players on teams aspiring to greatness.

And that’s just what Payson football players were chasing.

Unfortunately, the chase ended for the 15th-seeded Longhorns with a 31-13 loss at No. 7 Phoenix Northwest Christian in the Class 3A football state quarterfinals on Saturday night.

But sorrow couldn’t overshadow the pride fifth-year head coach Jake Swartwood felt for a team that brushed itself off from a slow start this season to reach the playoffs and post the program’s first postseason victory in eight years.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the leaders we have on this team,” Swartwood said. “We’ve got 15 of them and they’re all seniors. They’re great young men and great family. It’s a great brotherhood.”

Few expected the Longhorns to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2008 after they lost their first two games this season.

But they changed the offense after a blowout loss to Safford in the opener and began to figure things out.

Led by the 15 seniors, the Horns closed the regular season by winning five of their final eight games to qualify for the playoffs. They shocked No. 2 Snowflake 7-6 in the first round of the tournament for their fourth straight victory.

The Longhorns entered the tournament as the No. 15 seed but knew they were better than that. And they showed everyone how good they could be in the rematch with Snowflake.

The Longhorns believed they could win the state championship.

That’s why Saturday’s loss hurt so much.

Swartwood’s three previous playoff teams all lost in the first round.

So the win over Snowflake had fans, players and coaches excited.

However, the defense that came up so big a week earlier had trouble slowing down the Crusaders’ balanced offense. NWC netted 297 yards from scrimmage — 158 rushing and 139 passing.

Tyler Worrell threw three touchdown passes as the Crusaders advanced to the semifinals for the sixth time in seven seasons under coach David Inness. NWC (10-2) gets a rematch with No. 3 Queen Creek American Leadership Academy at 2 p.m. Saturday at Gilbert Williams Field. The Patriots beat the Crusaders 24-21 in the regular season. American Leadership got by No. 6 Florence 38-21 on Saturday.

In other quarterfinal action, No. 1 Show Low survived a scare to beat No. 8 Yuma Catholic 28-26 and No. 5 Tucson Sabino beat No. 13 Winslow 48-0. Sabino plays Show Low in the late semifinal at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Williams Field.

The semifinal winners meet for the state title at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26 at Scottsdale Chaparral High.

Payson (6-6) battled the Crusaders before the home team scored the final 10 points in a 2:44 stretch in the fourth quarter to put the game away.

The Longhorns trailed 14-6 late in the third quarter and 21-13 early in the fourth quarter but Tyler Worrell connected with Alec Ponce for a 32-yard touchdown pass with 7:17 remaining. The home team added a 39-yard field goal.

Worrell continued his strong season, completing 13 of 19 passes for 139 yards. His three TD passes give him 28 on the season, against just three interceptions.

But the Crusaders can also run the ball, as Caleb Egherman proved, rushing for 137 yards on 21 carries. The tailback’s 36-yard touchdown run with 7:57 left in the first quarter gave NWC a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.

J.T. Dolinich scored Payson’s only touchdown on a 16-yard run with 9:54 remaining. Kenny Ayres kicked field goals of 39 and 33 yards.

Swartwood said his team didn’t play its best game.

“I think the hardest thing about it for all of us is that we know we’re better than what we did tonight,” the coach said. “I know our guys tackle better than we tackled tonight and I know we play coverage better than we played tonight. I think the hardest thing for them is knowing they can play better. They outplayed us tonight.”

Although Payson drew just five penalties for 35 yards, some of those flags cost the Longhorns. So did fumbling the ball three times, although they recovered all three.

“We were just shooting ourselves in the foot at some big moments,” Swartwood said. “You make mistakes against a good team and you’re going to get stung.

“We didn’t have a whole lot of defensive penalties, but offensive penalties hurt us tonight. And we had a couple of muffed snaps that were on the ground that delayed the timing of plays. It’s hard to overcome those things against a great team.”

One of Payson’s seniors, Ryan Ricke, began the season at wide receiver before the Longhorns changed to a wing-T offense and installed him at quarterback for game two. The move sparked the turnaround.

Ricke played football as a freshman but sat out his sophomore and junior seasons.

So he didn’t expect to be wrestling with the emotions that hit him Saturday night.

“I skipped out on two years and I regret every second of it,” he said. “But I came back to my family and they accepted me right from the beginning and it was great. I didn’t think it would be like this but it’s really hard. It’s very emotional.

“It was a great season and I love my team.”

The approximately 200 Payson faithful that made the trip to cheer on the Longhorns Saturday night clearly shared Ricke’s feelings.

Yes, there was a lot to love about this team and this season.