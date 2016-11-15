Now It’S Time To Solve The Problem

And that when it comes to actually governing, he’ll put his shrewd negotiating skills to work for the American people.

The first small, hopeful sign in that regard comes in the form of the president-elect’s suddenly toned down rhetoric about repealing the Affordable Care Act.

During the campaign, he called Obamacare a “catastrophe” and a “total disaster” and promised to “repeal and replace it promptly.”

He said “Obamacare is just blowing up” as insurers dropped out and the costs of the plans offered on the exchange soared.

Certainly, the biggest expansion of health coverage in two generations has problems. Nationally, the cost of the plans will likely rise by 25 percent. In Arizona, the cost of the plans may jump much more. In today’s Roundup, we take a look at the proposed premiums in rural Gila, Apache and Navajo counties — where consumers will face much higher increases than consumers nationally.

This probably stems from Blue Crosses newfound monopoly on offering coverage in most areas of the state. The original plan was based on the assumption that the threat of fines would prompt most young, healthy people to sign up for coverage to take advantage of subsidized premiums based on income. Instead, many young, healthy people have opted to pay the fine and gamble they’ll stay healthy. However, the Affordable Care Act also prevented insurance companies from excluding coverage of pre-existing conditions. As a result, many people with medical problems did sign up — despite the rising premiums.

So the roughly 22 million people who have signed up for coverage have proved more expensive to care for than the insurance companies expected, hence the mass exodus from the federal exchanges.

If Republicans who in January will control the White House and Congress immediately repeal the Affordable Care Act, 22 million Americans will lose their insurance — mostly working people without good alternative sources of care. The number of people without insurance will double and so will the number of deaths due to treatable conditions and delayed care.

So this week Vice President-elect Mike Pence suggested contracts with the insurance companies providing coverage under the Affordable Care Act will likely remain in place through 2017. That makes sense. It would represent a tragic betrayal of millions of Americans and a blow to insurance companies and hospitals to jerk away insurance coverage immediately.

Moreover, Trump himself now says he “likes” the mandate requiring insurance plans to cover pre-existing conditions — as well as the provision that allows young people to stay on their parents’ plans until they finish school.

No doubt, those provisions have provided life-saving help to millions of Americans and remain the most popular portions of the Affordable Care Act.

One problem: The only way insurance companies could cover pre-existing conditions without growing lay in the promise of near-universal coverage provided by the expansion of Medicaid programs like AHCCCS and the subsidies provided for low-income, uninsured workers. If you eliminate the fines and the requirement healthy people get insurance — only people with medical problems will be willing to pay the steep cost.

So keeping the pre-existing condition requirement without the mandate will only make health care ruinously expensive.

But now that the Republicans have responsibility for solving the nation’s problems going forward, perhaps they can figure out how to fix the system. The glib talk about selling insurance across state lines, health savings plans and a ban on medical malpractice awards won’t come near solving the problem, as a host of studies have demonstrated.

We desperately need a system that provides universal coverage, but also controls costs. Our system costs two or three times as much per person as any other industrialized country, although we’re one of the few without universal coverage. We have lower life expectancies, more chronic illness, fewer doctor visits and worse public health than many other industrialized countries. And yet we spend 18 percent of our GNP on health care, compared to 10 or 11 percent for most other industrialized countries.

So we’re heartened that Mr. Trump is now making more thoughtful and reasoned comments about the Affordable Care Act. And we hope Republicans will not scrap the Affordable Care Act without developing some real solutions of their own.

And if they really want to make America great again — they’ll fashion a bipartisan solution that will save as many lives as did the establishment of Medicare.