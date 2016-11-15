Payson Veterans Day Grows

Each year, the Veterans Day Celebration in Payson grows larger. This year, the 200 pamphlets printed up ran out before everyone seated themselves.

“This keeps getting bigger and bigger every year,” said a harried Kathy Siler, director of the PHS Drama Department.

Master of Ceremonies Randy Roberson acknowledged that Siler has extra work to do since auditorium manager Thomas Walling’s passing in August.

Many in the auditorium also celebrated those who have passed in service to the country. Making everyone smile, elementary school singers under the direction of Darlene Daniels sang,”I’m Proud to be an American,” by Lee Greenwood.

By the sound of the applause, they stole the show.

But the message from the town dignitaries and military speakers brought the meaning of the day home.

Payson Mayor Kenny Evans remembered high school friends, one of whom lost his life in combat, the other of whom gave up much to serve.

“Sometimes it’s a piece of their soul that they give up to protect us,” said Evans.

Police Chief Don Engler took the time to remind everyone the veterans served so that citizen’s lives could proceed in peace.

“Thank them for those everyday little opportunities ... Our ability to go to work. Our ability to share our daily lives with those that are with us,” he said.

Other speakers included Fire Chief Dave Staub and Commander Bob Walker of the U.S. Navy.

Walker gave a historical tribute to the Navy veterans running down from its founding in 1775 to the most recent wars.

In a fitting ending, Walker signed off his presentation with, “I bid you all fair wind and following seas.”