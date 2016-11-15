Republic The Founders Created Is Now Saved

Editor:

The republic that the Founders created is now saved.

The Republican Party is about to excise a cancer of collusion and corruption from Washington, D.C.

As Roger Moore stated, “Billy Bob has had said his piece”

The last eight years of the Obama administration has hurt Americans deeply and Hillary’s platform was simply an extension of the failed Obama administration.

Americans will see, rather quickly, an improved economy and more jobs, along with greatly enhanced homeland security. More improvements will follow.

Republicans are especially pleased that a Trump win means the appointment of up to four true constitutional justices to the Supreme Court.

The fact that Hillary Clinton was never in the lead sends a strong message of distaste with her past performance and her Democrat platform.

The election of three Republicans to the Gila County Board of Supervisors is historic ... likely a first since statehood.

Republicans made additional gains in elected offices affecting Gila County. state legislative 8 affecting the south county now joins District 6 with the senator and the two representatives in each district are now Republicans.

For 100 years, since statehood, Democrats held a strong majority in Gila County elected offices. In the 2012 elections, Republicans achieved a small majority. With Tuesday’s election, Democrats only hold three of the 15 elected offices in the county.

In 2009, Republican voter registration was 14.9 percent behind Democrats. Today, Republican registrations are now 25.6 percent ahead of the Democrats.

The move to Republicans in the election results and voter registrations reflects voter satisfaction in Republican principles and the quality of Republican candidates a rejection of what Democrats have to offer.

Gary Morris, chairman,

Gila County Republican Party