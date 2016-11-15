Rural Insurance Rates Soar

Get ready for sticker shock.

If a patient seeking coverage under Healthcare.gov does not qualify for government subsidies, the premiums and deductibles will cost as much as some get paid for a job.

Adding insult to injury, only one insurance company will offer plans.

The dilemma may prove temporary, however, if President-elect Donald Trump and the Republican majorities in the House and Senate in January follow through on their declared plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

But for now, many residents struggle to figure out whether they qualify for coverage — and subsidies. The exchange uses a person’s adjusted gross income from their taxes to determine income level. Income level determines what subsidies a person can receive.

The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) referenced a report that found “74 percent of Arizona Marketplace consumers will be able to find a plan with a premium of less than $75 per month, and 78 percent will be able to find plans with premiums below $100.”

The catch — every returning consumer to the exchange would have to choose the lowest-cost plan available within their current “metal” level — gold, silver or bronze.

“... average premiums would increase by only $18 per month, or 11 percent from 2016 to 2017, said Health and Human Services in a press release.

The HHS also said residents can choose from at least four plans in most areas.

Not in rural Arizona, however.

In 13 out of the 15 counties in the state, Blue Cross Blue Shield will offer the only plan available on the marketplace.

BCBS has plans with their own names, instead of the gold, silver and bronze of the marketplace.

Virginia Anderson of BCBS explained what each of the different plan names mean and what is offered for each one.

“EverydayHealth HMO is our most popular health plan for individuals and families,” wrote Anderson in an email.

The plan has three different deductible amounts ranging from $1,000 to $6.500.

EverydayHealth offers co-pays for routine care with doctors in network. Surgeries and other major health procedures apply to the deductible.

The Portfolio HSA HMO is a lower premium, higher-deductible plan designed to work with a Health Savings Account.

“For most health care, you will need to meet your deductible before the health plan begins to pay for care,” said Anderson.

The SimpleHealth HMO plan is only available to people under the age of 30 or who have qualified for a hardship exemption.

“SimpleHealth may be right for you and your family if you:

• Are all under age 30

• Are likely to visit your doctor less than four times in a year and plan to visit doctors in your network

• Want the lowest possible monthly premium, even if that means you may pay more if you do have to get health care,” wrote Anderson.

Anderson continued by saying that Healthcare.gov has additional limitations and exclusions to the BCBS plans.

The HMOs also require patients to go to doctors and hospitals in the BCBS network.

“HMO plans do not cover care by doctors or hospitals outside your network, except for emergencies and other special cases when use is preapproved. Anyone can check the facilities or doctors by going to www.azblue.com/neighborhood and then clicking ‘find a doctor,’” wrote Anderson.

For further help choosing an insurance plan, please visit North Country HealthCare, located at 708 S. Coeur D’Alene Lane in Payson. For more information, call 928-468-8610.

The lists below reflect premiums and their corresponding deductibles for a family of four and a couple in their early 60s.

Premiums are listed by age and county. Each person in the family pays a premium each month, unless a family has more than three children. After the third child, no additional premiums are due for children.

For a Gila County family of four, ages 40, 38 with two children under the age of 20 making more than $97,000, premiums would cost at most $2,093.74 per month for the family and at least $1,466.84 per month.

Each person would then need to reach the deductible of between $1,000 and $6,500 for the year.

For a Gila County older couple ages 62 and 60, making more than $63,720, their monthly premiums would range from a high of $3,083.21 per month to $1,779.51 per month.

The same deductibles would apply.

The tables below also cover the Apache and Navajo County premiums.