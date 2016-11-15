Tigers Thrive In Rim Country

Tiger trout, Rim Country’s latest fishing sensation, are thriving in Woods Canyon Lake.

Arizona Game and Fish has started stocking the hybrid cross between a brown trout and a brook trout in Rim Country lakes and streams.

The fast-growing, hard-fighting, strikingly stripped and colored trout requires special handling in the hatchery to reproduce, but appears to grow faster than other hatchery trout.

Arizona Game and Fish biologists recently spent nine hours for two nights electroshocking the waters of the most

popular fishing lake in the state and came up with 100 tigers.

Caught a tiger trout, yet? Try fishing the shorelines at Woods Canyon Lake.

“This number of tiger trout was interesting to us because we usually pick up few trout by boat electrofishing,” AZGFD reservoir biologist Sally Petre said. “It seems as though the tiger trout behave a bit differently than rainbow trout and hang out in the shallows — where we shock — instead of deeper water.”

That’s potentially good news for the shore fishermen who work Woods Canyon, where the fish shop sells more fishing licenses than any location in Arizona.

Anglers have perhaps a another month to fish Woods Canyon before the lake begins to freeze over.

Also, many tigers seem to be growing larger and developing bolder lines and darker scales.

Woods Canyon has become the top spot to fish for the new hybrids, distinguished from rainbows by the their tiger-like or blotchy pattern.

All trout species can be found at all depths with falling water temperatures. Tiger trout recently have been coming up to the shorelines and corralling baitfish — so fishing deep is not a must.

Some fly anglers have had success fishing from a float tube, and casting flies such as woolly buggers from deeper water toward the shorelines and stripping quickly back.

Other popular baits and lures include meal worms, nightcrawlers, Panther Martins, Kastmasters, spoons, and Roostertails. Another successful fly has been almost any nymph.

Game and Fish has also stocked the tigers in Willow Springs Lake nearby, imposing a six-trout bag limit.

Tiger trout represent something of a hatchery surprise, since they represent a cross between two very different species. The small, cold-tolerant brook trout has 84 chromosomes while the brown trout has 80. As a result, they’re not

even in the same genera.

The hatchery typically fertilizes brown trout eggs with milt from brook trout and uses heat shocking to cause the creation of an extra set of chromosomes — which boosts the survival rate from 5 percent to 85 percent.

The tiger trout has an appetite for other fish similar to brown trout, although they prey on smaller fish — not the hatchery-sized rainbows stocked heavily into the lake. The hatcheries release sterilized trout, which means they can control the populations of many of the non-game fish in the stocked lakes. That also means Game and Fish will avoid stocking them in streams where they’re trying to get native fish to survive.

The biggest tiger trout ever caught weighed 20 pounds and came out of the Great Lakes, before hatcheries quit growing and stocking them there.

The brown trout originated in Europe and in the wild migrates out into the ocean for much of its life, before returning to freshwater streams to spawn. Most species of brown trout introduced in the United States no longer seek the ocean. First introduced to the U.S. in 1886, the ferocious, wary brown trout often decimated native fish populations. They have established wild populations all over the country, including in several Rim Country streams. They can easily grow to more than 20 pounds.

The smaller, freshwater brook trout is native to the eastern United States and Canada. It’s actually a char with a very different lineage from the brown trout. The world record brook trout caught in 1916 weighted 14 pounds. They require cold, clear, well-oxygenated water and they’ve been pushed out of many of the waters they once dominated by the non-native rainbows and browns and changes in water quality. Ironically, they’re considered an invasive species outside their natural range —posing a big challenge to other North American natives like the cutthroat trout of the Rocky Mountains.