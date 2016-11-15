What Will It Take, More Accidents?

Editor:

What will it take, more denying the obvious and more accidents before the Arizona Department of Transportation (or whomever) finally realizes the speed limit along Highway 260 between Payson and Star Valley is entirely too fast at 55 mph?

With a limit of 55, many drivers are moving at 65 and even 70. Entering 260 from The Knolls or from Chaparral Pines Drive is a dangerous experience, with speeders climbing onto your bumper or whipping into the left lane (usually cutting someone off) within seconds of entering the highway.

Adding to the danger are elk frequently grazing near the highway. It doesn’t take much to startle them ... resulting in screeching brakes and (again) a speeder right on your tail if not through your bumper.

With the university facility work in process with more traffic exiting and entering the highway and the increasingly high volume of traffic from Valley visitors, now would be the perfect time to lower the speed limit to 40 mph from Payson to Star Valley ... and actively enforcing it. That’s already several years late in coming!

Let’s stop tempting fate and pre-emptively save human and animal lives!

Nicholas Smeed