Alliance Director; Streets On Town Council Agenda

The Payson Town Council will seat a new director for the university project and purchase some of the rights of way needed to repair Bonita Street at the next council meeting Thursday.

The Rim Country Educational Foundation is recommending the council appoint either Pastor Richard Richey or Rob Ingram, a 35-year Forest Service employee, as director of the Rim Country Educational Alliance, a separate legal entity. Jim Lyon last held the position. The council appointed Lyon to the Alliance board in 2012 to fill the remainder of Mike Vogel’s term.

Gary Cordell, president of the Foundation, said besides recommending Ingram or Richey to serve as Alliance director for a term expiring 2020, they recommend the council approve extending Larry Sugarman’s term on the board

until 2021.

Beyond the college project, the council could approve a number of right of way purchases to go ahead with plans to improve East Bonita Street.

The town received federal highway funding through the Central Arizona Governments to reconstruct Bonita between Bentley Street and State Route 87. The road is narrow, crumbling and does not have curbs, gutters or sidewalks.

The town needs several sections of right of way before construction can begin.

The Arizona Department of Transportation is the project manager and hired consultants to work with property owners on the necessary rights of way.

Construction on the roadway is planned for mid 2017.

The council meeting, at 303 N. Beeline Highway, begins at 5:30 p.m.