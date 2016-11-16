Charlie’S Butcher Shop Under New Ownership

It might not be Charlie behind the counter anymore, but his legacy and commitment to quality lives on.

After closing in July, Charlie’s Old Fashioned Sausages and Fresh Meats re-opened Tuesday under new owners at 405 S. Beeline Highway, Suite A.

Charlie Adcock was there Wednesday when the Roundup popped in, showing new owners Tom and Carol Scherf how to run the business as he did, with a strict commitment to excellence.

Under his leadership, Charlie’s Meats has garnered a slew of Best of Payson awards. Known for its high-quality meats and wide variety of homemade sausage, Charlie’s is popular among both locals and tourists.

After 18 years behind the counter at Charlie’s and 18 years before that working for Smitty’s as a butcher, Adcock, 59, said he is tired and ready to retire to spend more time with sons, ages 18 and 16.

In July, Adcock abruptly closed his doors after a cooler went out. Charlie fielded many phone calls from concerned customers and every time he went to the store he got stopped asking when he would re-open.

Then along came the Scherfs.

The couple owned a 900-head cattle farm in Oregon for years. Two years ago they moved to the Valley to be closer to their family, including their three sons, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

While they loved being closer to family, they didn’t care for Fountain Hills.

They visited Payson several times and fell in love with the small-town feel.

“It feels like home,” Tom said.

Tom, who has retired three times before, found he was not cut out for sitting around. When the couple learned Adcock was looking for someone to take over Charlie’s, they knew it was the right fit.

The couple said they plan to keep everything as Adcock did, including the name.

They will continue to sell a variety of meat products, most cut daily.

Meat is purchased from Harvest Food Distributors. Beef is ground on site and the sausages prepared in-house using natural casings and Adcock’s own recipes. Sausages range from apple cinnamon to potato, sweet Italian, smoked Polish, Andouille, linguisa, garlic ring bologna and fresh and smoked bratwurst.

They also sell roasts, prime rib, smoked hams, old-fashioned bulk sauerkraut, cheese, jerky and homemade lunch meats.

There are also seven meat packages: The pork package comes with four pounds each of pork butt roast, pork steaks, pork chops and bulk sausage and two pounds of bacon; the budget bundle has four pounds of ground beef and five pounds each of wieners, chuck roast, whole fryers and pork chops.

Carol said it is important to them to keep things going as Adcock did, with integrity and respect.

“You have to be honest,” she said.

Adcock plans to stick around helping the Scherfs for some time and his oldest son, C.J. will continue to work in the shop for the Scherfs.

Adcock said he is so grateful for the support of the community all these years and he is excited to hand the business off to people he trusts will carry on the tradition.

“I have never compromised on quality,” he said.

While prices are higher than the grocery store, the product is top-of-the-line.

For more information, call 928-474-2085.

Charlie’s Meats is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

If you bought a gift certificate before, it is still valid under the new owners. Charlie’s does not take credit cards.