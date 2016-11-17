500 Pounds Of Dangerous Drugs Dumped

During the annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Oct. 22, Payson area residents turned in more than 500 pounds of unused or expired medications. The Payson Police Department and Gila County Sheriff’s Office worked with the Drug Enforcement Agency on the event.

To keep unused and expired medication out of the water systems, landfills and the hands of children, the Payson Police Department offers a secure drug drop box 24 hours a day. The box is located in the lobby of the police department.

Nationally, 6.4 million Americans age 12 and over abuse prescription drugs, according to the 2015 National Survey on Drug Use and Health released last month, more than abuse cocaine, heroin, hallucinogens, and methamphetamine combined.

The DEA says America is experiencing an epidemic of addiction, overdose and death due to abuse of prescription drugs, particularly opioid painkillers.

Drug overdoses are now the leading cause of injury-related death in the country, eclipsing deaths from motor vehicle crashes or firearms.

The majority of prescription drug abusers report that they obtain their drugs from friends and family, including from the home medicine cabinet.

Last April, during the 11th Take Back Day, officers collected about 447 tons of unwanted prescription drugs at almost 5,400 collection sites. Since the program began six years ago, about 6.4 million pounds (about 3,200 tons) of drugs have been collected. That’s more than a quarter pound of pills for each of the 25 million children aged 12 to 17 in America.

For more information on the drug drop box at Payson Police Department, call 928-474-5177.