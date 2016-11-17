Church Closer To Opening Coffee Shop

A church is one step closer to opening a coffee shop on its grounds.

Expedition Church began fixing up a small building on its 2.5-acre property on South Colcord Road some time ago to use as a coffee shop and on Monday, Nov. 7 the Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously agreed to recommend the town council approve rezoning the property.

The council will vote on the rezoning request at an upcoming meeting.

Donovan Christian, with Expedition Church, explained after First Southern Baptist Church donated the facility to Expedition, the members began improving the property.

They thought of how they should use a small brick building west of the church and discussed several options, including a youth activities center. They decided to expand the use so everyone could use the space. They settled on a coffee shop and bought coffee equipment from Dimi Espresso when it closed.

Christian said they don’t want the coffee shop to be just for church members, but welcoming to the whole community.

Sheila DeSchaaf, planning and development director, said the lot is currently zoned single family residential. Rezoning it to commercial use is appropriate as the property sits adjacent

to commercial properties, a car wash and apartments, and sits in a mix-use area in the general plan. Mix-use areas have a mix of retail, restaurants and cafes.

DeSchaaf said the only concerns are for parking and the public right of way.

Currently, Colcord Road does not have curbs, gutters, sidewalks or landscaping.

“Generally, when a property requests additional entitlements, it is made incumbent upon the applicant to bring the property into conformance with minimum standards,” DeSchaaf wrote.

The church will dedicate five feet of its property on the west to the town so it can use it in the future to make these roadway improvements when funds are available.

Regarding parking, there are three parking spots west of the building’s west entrance, requiring drivers to back onto Colcord Road. The church has agreed to remove those parking spaces and reconfigure the area so vehicles can exit in a forward motion.

The town is also requiring the church to acquire all the necessary building permits for the improvements done inside the building.

The commission recommended the town council approve the zoning change. Commission member Joe Klein did not vote on the issue or participate in discussion as he is involved with the project.