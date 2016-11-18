12 Injured In Highway Pileup

A dozen people were injured Saturday night in a five-vehicle pileup on State Route 87 south of town.

Around 9 p.m. Nov. 12, a vehicle turning south on the Beeline Highway to Rye was rear-ended by another vehicle at milepost 241. This started a chain reaction, said Bart Graves media specialist with the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

In all, five vehicles were involved, including two that rolled.

Among the 12 injured were several children, two who were flown to Maricopa Medical Center for treatment of their injuries.

Another passenger was flown to Scottsdale Hospital Osborn.

All of the others were taken to Banner Payson Medical Center.

“As I understand it, there were serious injuries involved, but none appear to be life threatening,” Graves said.

The collision remains under investigation.