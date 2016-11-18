Community Almanac Friday, November 17, 2016

Light parade, lighting contest deadlines

The deadline for entries in the Electric Light Parade is today, Friday, Nov. 18 at the parks office; and to participate in the lighting contest entries must be received by 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 2 at the chamber or Roundup office.

The Electric Light Parade is Saturday, Dec. 3 on Historic Main Street, Payson. The lighting contest entries will be judged Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 7 and 8.

To learn more about the light parade, contact the Payson Parks Department in Green Valley Park or call 928-472-5110. Contact the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce about the lighting contest, 928-474-4515.

Lioness food drive

The Payson Lioness Club is sponsoring a food drive the month of November. Boxes can be found at the following locations: Payson Elementary and Julia Randall schools; Uncle Herb’s; and in the Swiss Village at Verizon, Country Charm and Gerardo’s. The collected food will go to the local food banks.

Turkey Trot 5K

Payson is once again hosting the Turkey Trot 5K Saturday, Nov. 19. The event takes place at Green Valley Park, with registration starting at 8 a.m. and the race beginning at 9 a.m.

The fee is $45 per participant. To learn more, call the park office at 928-472-5110 or go online to www.payson rimcountry.com.

Gem & Mineral Show

The Payson Rimstones Rock Club, Inc. presents its annual Gem & Mineral Show Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19 and 20 at the Payson High School Longhorn Gymnasium.

Proceeds sponsor scholarships for Payson High seniors; provide earth-science education to all the third-grade students in the Payson and Pine-Strawberry schools; purchase books for local libraries; and provide educational materials, rocks and rock collections at its annual show.

The show will have many vendors with rocks, gemstones, fossils, lapidary equipment, jewelry and much more.

International Games Day

The Payson Public Library will, for the first time ever, participate in International Games Day. Games of all types will be available for children of all ages, and their parents too. Try one of the games available or bring one from home to share. The event is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19.

DAR Cookie Exchange

The Mogollon Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, invites Rim Country residents and visitors to join them in a Cookie Exchange to benefit the Time Out Shelter. Gather from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19 in the conference room of the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd. Bring four-dozen cookies, of these, three dozen will be exchanged and one dozen donated. You are also asked to bring your famous cookie recipe card — please no chocolate chip or oatmeal cookies.

For more information and to RSVP, contact Mogollon Chapter Regent Kelly Oxborrow at 928-238-5008.

Turkey shoot

A turkey shoot takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Jim Jones Range, hosted by the Tonto Rim Sports Club.

Participants may try their luck with a bow, handgun, rifle or shotgun. One shot is all it takes to win a turkey and each shot is only $2.

At least 40 turkeys, sponsored by Safeway, will be awarded.

For details, call Ed at 928-468-9075.

Holiday Arts & Crafts Show at casino

Randy & Rosie’s Holiday Arts & Crafts Show takes place at the Mazatzal Casino Event Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19 and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 20. The show features 50 artisans and crafters.

Tellabration tomorrow

The Pine-Strawberry Senior Citizens Affairs Foundation (SCAF) has issued a personal invitation and an agenda for its annual Telebration, which will be held tomorrow, Saturday, Nov. 19 in the cultural hall of the Pine Strawberry Community Center. The event kicks off at 5 p.m. with a meet and greet with the story tellers and appetizers. At 5:30 p.m. a dinner prepared by chef George Sanders, will be served. Story telling begins promptly at 7 p.m.

Show admission is $5. Tickets for the dinner and show are $20 and may be purchased at the Pine Thrift Shop or in the senior dining room.

All proceeds benefit Pine-Strawberry School and the Meals on Wheels program.

Turkey Tuesday

Rim residents are invited to donate a turkey, non-perishable food items or cash from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 22 at Bashas’ in Payson.

St. Vincent de Paul volunteers will accept the donations. Additionally donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank on or before Nov. 22. Last year more than 300 turkey dinner boxes were distributed in Payson by the program. The need is expected to be greater this year. For more information, call 928-474-9104.

Civics test for graduation

Dr. Greg Wyman, superintendent of Payson Unified School District, will be guest speaker at the Payson Tea Party from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 22 at Tiny’s Family Restaurant, 600 E. Hwy. 260.

Wyman will share how the newly legislated American Civics Exam was practiced with Rim Country Middle School students last year. Passing the same civics test as U.S. citizenship applicants are required to pass will be required for high school graduation.

All are welcome to attend; call 928-951-6774 for more information.

Artist event in Pine

An Artists Open House and Christmas Sale is planned in Pine from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 26 by Diane Nathe and local artists at Bishop Park in Pine at The Studio, 3617 N. Hwy. 87.

The event features a wine reception from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Final clothing distribution for Kaitie’s Closet

Kaitie’s Closet, Inc. is a nonprofit 501(c) (3) organization providing children’s clothing to anyone in need. At this time there is a limited supply of gently used boys and girls clothes (sizes 6, 6X through size 14).



The organization would appreciate donations between now and Tuesday, Nov. 22 for its last distribution, scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 30 at Payson Elementary School.

Organizers would like to take this opportunity to thank the community for its clothing and financial support over the past six years and 8 months. Without the help of the dedicated volunteers and community’s support there would not have been a Kaitie’s Closet.

If you have any questions, please call 928-468-1036.

Pine holiday highlights

Turkey day meal

A free community Thanksgiving Dinner will be served at 2 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 24 in the Pine-Strawberry Senior Dining Room.

Reservations are required and can be made in person at the Pine Thrift Store or at the dining room.

The dinner is sponsored by the Senior Citizens Affairs Foundation.

Light up the holidays

The annual Pine Strawberry Festival of Light is to be held noon to 8 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 26 at the Community Center cultural hall.

Enjoy vendors; see Santa and Mrs. Claus at 5:15 p.m. and the Jingle Bell Parade at 5:30 p.m. The event will also include a Christmas Tree Lighting, caroling and refreshments.

The festival is sponsored by the Senior Citizens Affairs Foundation and all proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels.