Driver veers off Highway 260

State Route 260 was backed up last Friday afternoon after a man fell asleep at the wheel and went off the roadway into a ravine. The driver man was heading westbound on 260 around 11 a.m. when he nodded off and crossed the centerline. Tools and debris spilled from the truck bed, littering the highway for some 50-60 feet at milepost 259, said Hellsgate Fire Chief Dave Bathke.

The driver was transported to Banner Payson Medical Center with minor injuries. “It is lucky he didn’t kill anyone,” Bathke said. The eastbound lanes were blocked, backing up traffic to Star Valley.