Dueker Ranch Galloping To Rescue Of Children

Dueker Ranch’s horse therapy has worked miracles.

Children with autism have learned to come out of their shells. Nonverbal children have spoken their first words — and wheelchair-bound children have experienced bodily freedom for the first time riding on a horse.

Dennis and Kathy Dueker have developed a following because of their horse therapy program. The couple set up a nonprofit to pay for free sessions for local disabled children and their families.

However, each year costs $80,000 and hundreds of volunteer hours.

Recently, the Duekers completed volunteer training to teach the art of horse therapy for special needs children.

Now, enrollment can increase — but with blessings come challenges.

“More volunteers are needed as enrollment continues to increase,” said the Duekers. “Also Dueker Ranch is a nonprofit 501(c)3 and donations are needed to continue providing this service at no cost to clients.”

Mother of a special needs child, Lucy Karrys said the ranch has made all the difference to her child Jacquelin.

“Jacquelin was the first therapy rider they had in Payson almost two years ago,” said Lucy. “Jacquelin has benefited in her listening skills, confidence, assertion, and communication. (Her) horse skills (including) increased companionship with the horse, volunteer guides and other riders.”

Lucy said with Jacquelin, the therapy includes learning verbal commands that encourages the riders to assert themselves.



To develop core strength, riders raise their arms and twist as they sit in the saddle flanked by volunteers. The muscles they use to stay in their seat increase their sense of balance.

Lucy said the Duekers use other exercises to help core muscles as well.

“Riders play games while riding around barrels, sometimes picking up articles from the tops of the barrels and carrying them to the end of the rink and leaning down to put them in a container,” she said.

Lucy said that not many know it, but a special needs person often suffers from their isolation from peers. In Rim Country, besides Dueker Ranch, special needs individuals only have Special Olympics to fill that gap.

Now, the two activities might combine.

“Our riders plan to participate in a Special Olympics riding competition in November,” said Lucy.

The Duekers have also branched out to include riding therapy for traumatic brain injury, post traumatic stress disorder victims and veterans, as well as other emotionally disturbed adults and children.

The Dueker Ranch has two types of horses — Belgium and Halfingers Swiss mountain horses. Lucy said the connection Jacquelin has with the Belgium horses she rides gives her a sense of calm and connection.

“I believe this connection between rider and horse is mostly non-verbal and it helps to calm and heal the brain and develop new pathways,” said Lucy. “The brain has amazing plasticity and ability to open and improve even many years after birth and after the original injury in the case of a TBI.”

Besides all of the benefits Lucy has seen in Jacquelin’s horse therapy, she said Dennis is wonderful.

“Dennis is a very light-hearted and humorous teacher, which helps a lot,” she said.

Since the Dueker Ranch is a nonprofit 501(c) 3, all donations are tax deductible.



Please contact Dennis Dueker to either volunteer or donate: 928-978-7039.