Fall Trout Fishing And The Rim Lakes

It’s November and fall big game hunting is in full swing with numerous deer and elk seasons currently in progress. Add to this the shotgun enthusiasts who are chasing quail in the desert or hunting migratory waterfowl that are beginning to arrive in Arizona and the camo-clad outdoorsmen are in their element.

If you are a member of the “hook and bullet” crew, the fishing rods are probably stored until spring and the boat, which is parked in the garage, is filling up with all kinds of hunting equipment.

Well, this fall the weather has been very mild which has extended the interest in fishing even at the high elevation trout lakes that dot the landscape on top of the Mogollon Rim. The summer crowds have long gone from popular lakes like Woods Canyon and Willow Springs, while the harder to reach reservoirs of Knoll, Bear Canyon, Black Canyon and Chevelon are absent of any anglers on most days.

As the waters cool in these lakes, the trout increase their feeding activity throughout the entire day instead of just in the early morning or late afternoon reduced light periods. When the sun gets higher in the late fall sky, the bite actually improves. It is common to see trout feeding on the surface during the midday sun and especially if the winds are calm.

With these lakes being so convenient to most residents in the area it is possible to be on the water within an hour with a fishing rod in hand. At this time of the year it is not necessary to leave at “dark thirty” and be on the water at first light because the fishing activity actually improves as the sun penetrates the water.

This past week I fished with a friend, Ryan DiQuattro and his 4-year-old daughter Sadie at the very popular Woods Canyon Lake. We left town with the sun already peeking over the eastern mountains at about 7:30 a.m. and were on the water in an hour trying our luck for any holdover rainbows or tiger trout from the summer stocking program. There were only two other boats on the water and a handful of shore fishermen. It was almost like angling in a private lake with elk wandering the shoreline and an amazing solitude. Remember, this is the same lake which will have thousands of weekend visitors during the summer.

The artificial baits used a few months ago did not produce which quickly made us try other methods to entice a trout. As the morning sun grew higher the trout began to aggressively feed on beaded nymphs and much larger black woolly worms. The actual strike zone was from four to eight feet, which meant the presentation, had to be very slow and in some cases the fly had to be motionless in the water. In many cases it was a waiting game with an occasional twitch of the line to move the fly ever so slowly.

By noon the midday sun had brought the feeding trout even higher toward the surface, which is in most cases the exact opposite from the feeding pattern during the summer heat. The stocked rainbows of a few months ago now were gaining girth and length, which made them fun to catch on a fly rod or lightweight-spinning outfit. The tiger trout had striking coloration, which is a fall characteristic of brookies, and German browns during the spawning phase of their life cycle. Remember, they are hybrids and are not capable of spawning even though they have these characteristics in the fall.

If you are planning on making a trip to Woods Canyon, the store will be closing on Nov. 13, but the gates will remain open to the boat launch area and the shoreline until the first major snow.

The morning temperatures have been in the mid 30s, which makes it necessary to layer your clothing, while waiting for the sun to warm the temperatures into the low 60s by midday.

The fishing is good, the solitude is hard to believe, and the wildlife is abundant.

This week try one of the Rim lakes for some late fall fishing in God’s creation.