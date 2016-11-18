Get Back To School

Editor:

The high school kids leaving school and demonstrating against the election results should get it through their heads they have not earned the right to have anything to say about it. Once they have accomplished, oh, say 50 percent of the following, with the confidence of being able to do it again without difficulty, then they will have earned the right to tell the rest of us when they think we are wrong:

“A human being should be able to change a diaper, plan an invasion, butcher a hog, conn a ship, design a building, write a sonnet, balance accounts, build a wall, set a bone, comfort the dying, take orders, give orders, cooperate, act alone, solve equations, analyze a new problem, pitch manure, program a computer, cook a tasty meal, fight efficiently, die gallantly. Specialization is for insects.” — Robert Anson Heinlein

Hey, kids. Get your ignorant little buns back into that classroom and learn something, because we are not going to support you when you graduate with a degree in blowing bubbles.

Donald Cline

Editor’s note: What an exceptionally narrow view of citizenship. Should we really all keep our mouths shut until we have demonstrated an ability to die gallantly? Personally, I’m excited when teenagers care enough about their country and their fellow citizens to demonstrate about anything. Clearly, no one can condone violet protest. But if young people don’t care enough to peacefully act on their convictions, then our 240-year experiment in democracy (or even being a republic) has failed.