Green Valley Turkey Trot

Payson is once again hosting the Turkey Trot 5K Saturday, Nov. 19. The event takes place at Green Valley Park, with registration starting at 8 a.m. and the race beginning at 9 a.m.

The fee is $45 per participant with medals awarded to first through third places in all age divisions, plus a turkey will go to the fastest overall runner among both men and women. Additionally a pumpkin pie will be presented to the youngest and oldest registered participant and prizes awarded for the craziest socks and best fall attire.

To learn more, call the park office at 928-472-5110 or visit www.paysonrimcountry.com.