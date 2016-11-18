Hearsay Isn't News

Editor:
I compliment you on finally moving your questions of speculation about the apartment fire to your opinion page.
While front page events certainly need to be covered, in the early going, speculation of what happened to whom and how it was addressed is no better than hearsay and belongs on the editorial page or comics.
Doug Mann
