Heart & Guts Key To Horns’ Success

A season that couldn’t have started much worse couldn’t have ended much better.

A team that looked lost in the desert with a dwindling water supply two weeks into the campaign, seemed ready to open its own oasis and charge for spring water it discovered somewhere on the road to doom.

The key to Payson’s remarkable turnaround this season isn’t hard to figure out.

It’s the 15.

No, not the No. 15 seed status with which the Longhorns slipped into the playoffs.

I’m talking about the 15 seniors who led this resurgent team to the edge of greatness.

The leadership those 12th-graders showed not only helped the Horns put an 0-2 start behind them to win five of their final eight regular-season games and qualify for the Class 3A tournament, but also powered them to one of the biggest victories in program history.

The 7-6 upset of No. 2 Snowflake in the opening round of the playoffs didn’t put this team on the same level with Josh Anderson’s 2008 squad that went 14-0 in winning the 3A state championship.

And it didn’t make anyone forget Jim Beall’s 1998 team that went 13-0 in winning the 3A title, or Coach Terry Nodlinski’s 12-0 2A championship season in 1981 or near championships in 1986 and 1976.

But despite the lack of a crown, this year’s Longhorns accomplished something pretty impressive — not just saving a rocky season, but making people believe this upstart squad could win it all.

It wasn’t just senior leadership that keyed the turnaround.

Good coaching helped.

So did guts.

Perhaps the biggest moment of the season came with 17.5 seconds remaining in Payson’s 3A East showdown with mighty Show Low. The Longhorns recovered an onside kick after scoring a touchdown. They then scored another TD to pull within one point, with just seconds left on the clock.

Instead of going for the tie and hoping to win in overtime, coach Jake Swartwood asked his seniors what they wanted to do — kick the extra point or try for two points and end the game.

Of course, this gutsy group didn’t hesitate.

Go for two!

As we all know, J.T.