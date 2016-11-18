But He's Got Potential

Photographer DJ Craig captured this image of a young elk practicing his bugling skills — and dreaming of a harem of his own. The antlers of an elk are really bone that grows from a base on the skull. A covering of skin called velvet gives the bone enough blood supply that it’s the fastest-growing bone known. Early in the summer, the velvet drops off and the bone dies — becoming a formidable weapon and the best way to attract female elk. The antlers represent a huge investment in energy, but the elk drop their antlers at the onset of winter — after the rut. Proof that guys will do almost anything for love.