Editor:
Is it just me or does anyone else find it ironic that the liberals and the main stream media went ballistic when Donald Trump was allegedly not going to comply with the results of the election? They claimed there has never been a time in our nation’s history where the results were not accepted!
Now that the has won, it is the same liberal left that is rioting in the streets, destroying public property, with the sole intent of trying to overthrow the results of the election!
There is a word for this. Hypocrites.
Norm Liesener
Comments
Mike DeVirgilio 16 minutes ago
As a liberal who is nauseated by the election of Trump, I remember pretty similar type of protests and complaining when Obama was elected. Well, that was different, Obama was coming for our guns and our rights by opening internment camps for religions he didn't like (wait, that wasn't him), or he kept threatening to ignore and shut down the parts of the press he doesn't like (wait, still not Obama). Well, back then, it was just patriotism to protest Obama's election. What is becoming a pretty funny turn of events, is that the Swamp-Drainer-In-Chief who mightily promised to do just that - removing career politicians, taking away the corrupt and the biased from Washington - is populating and running his upcoming administration with career politicians, corrupt and biased individuals. I guess hypocrisy is only a liberal trait. When it comes from the Trump side, it's just locker-room talk.
Requires free registration
Posting comments requires a free account and verification.
Or login with:
OpenID