Editor:

Is it just me or does anyone else find it ironic that the liberals and the main stream media went ballistic when Donald Trump was allegedly not going to comply with the results of the election? They claimed there has never been a time in our nation’s history where the results were not accepted!

Now that the has won, it is the same liberal left that is rioting in the streets, destroying public property, with the sole intent of trying to overthrow the results of the election!

There is a word for this. Hypocrites.

Norm Liesener