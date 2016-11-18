Legislature: Nothing Changes – Except Everything

Don’t expect many changes this year when it comes to state policy —but do expect a big difference in relationship with the federal government.

Not a good year for Democrats, any way you look at it.

The Republicans remained solidly in control of the Arizona House and Senate, plus all the state offices.

Democrats cheered by polls suggesting Hillary Clinton might win in solidly red-state Arizona proved wildly inaccurate. Both Trump and Senator John McCain easily won in Arizona.

In their more optimistic moments, Democrats had dreamed of flipping three or four state Senate seats and wind up with a tie vote in the Senate — finally giving them some leverage to at least get bills heard.

Instead, one incumbent Democrat lost as did one Republican, leaving Republicans with a 17-13 margin in the Senate and solid control of the House as well.

Democrats had some hope former Jerome mayor Nikki Bagely would unseat Sen. Sylvia Allen in District 6, which includes Gila County. However, when the final votes were tallied, Allen won with a comfortable 52-48 percent margin. So did Rep. Brenda Barton and Rep. Bob Thorpe, the House incumbents in District 6.

From the point of view of the Legislature and congressional district, the millions of dollars spent, the rising tide of dark money, and the months of fierce rhetoric left everything exactly where it started in Arizona.

On the other hand, the outcome of the federal elections could open the

door to significant policy changes in Arizona frustrated by the Democratic administration.

President-elect Donald Trump has promised a host of immigration policies long favored by the core Republican leadership in Arizona, including mass deportations, elimination of special treatment for young illegals who grew up in Arizona referred to as dreamers, sharp limits on refugees, construction of a wall and other policies.

He has vowed to repeal and replace Obamacare, which the state Legislature has for the most part actively resisted.

He has spoken favorably about the return of federal lands to state control, long on the top of the list for Republicans in the Legislature.

He has vowed to pull out of global climate treaties, repeal or modify environmental regulations, provide fresh incentives for extraction of coal and oil. Trump has also called for elimination of controversial environmental regulations like new standards on power plant emissions as part of the Clean Air Act and tougher regulations on possible pollution of waterways —including mostly dry washes draining into established streams and rivers.

Trump has also called for the elimination of national Common Core academic standards and perhaps even the elimination of the U.S. Department of Education.

So while the makeup of the Legislature remains unchanged, the scope for implementing sweeping new policy changes without federal interference has increased dramatically.